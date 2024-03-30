"It's going to be bloody one": Dan Hurley alerts UConn fans of 'rebounding war' during Elite Eight showdown against Illinois

No.1 seed UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley hopes to lead the Huskies to win back-to-back national titles. But before advancing into the Final Four of this year's NCAA Tournament, they face the No.3 seed Illinois Fighting Illini.

During a recent interview ahead of the Elite 8 UConn vs. Illinois clash, Hurley said the game is a battle to the end for both teams. The 51-year-old praised both teams and said he considers Illinois among the best teams in the country.

UConn has won every NCAA Tournament this year by over 15 points. Still, Hurley wants his team to continue the offensive aggressiveness they showed throughout this year's March Madness run.

"It's going to be a bloody battle," Hurley said. "It's a rebounding war tomorrow. It's going to be a bloody one. The Big East and the Big Ten, two of the toughest leagues. You get real men playing in these two conferences."

"So, when the ball goes up, whoever's fastest to it, whoever makes that first violent contact and then cotinues to improve their position. I know they are hungry to break through and get to the Final Four. We're hungry to get back to a Final Four, and we're two of the truly best teams in the country."

UConn advanced to the Elite 8 following an 82-52 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs in the Sweet 16. Cam Spencer was the top scorer for the Huskies with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Illinois booked their Elite 8 berth following a 72-69 victory over Iowa State in the Sweet 16. Terrence Shannon Jr. was the game-changing player for the Fighting Illini against Iowa State. His stats are 29 points, five rebounds and two assists.

How to watch Dan Hurley's UConn take on Illinois in the Elite 8?

The UConn vs Illinois clash is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, at around 6:09 p.m. ET. It will be hosted at TD Garden in Boston and is slated to be broadcast on TBS. Kevin Harlan will be the play-by-play analyst of the game, and Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy will work alongside as analysts. Andy Katz will cover the game live from TD Garden as the on-field reporter.

Fans can also live stream the game on various platforms including SlingTV and FuboTV. Can Dan Hurley lead the Huskies to become back-to-back national champions?