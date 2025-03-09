"It's going to be a hard day for you": Texas HC Vic Schaefer drops blunt statement highlighting importance of "toughness"

The 2025 SEC women's tournament is set to conclude with a high-powered championship game between No. 1 seed South Carolina and No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns.

Ad

South Carolina has dominated the SEC women's basketball tournament over the last decade, winning eight of the last 10 titles. The two teams have already faced off twice this season, with each team winning one game on their home court.

Texas women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer appeared on College GameDay ahead of the SEC Championship game. When asked about what he had learned from previous matchups against South Carolina, he particularly focused on the importance of toughness:

Ad

Trending

"I think it's six now in a row and we've had to play them every time," Schaefer said. "Well, five of the six, right, five of the six have been South Carolina. So, you know, Sunday in this league is about toughness. I mean, you play two really tough games. You usually had to play two teams that are in the NCAA tournament...

Ad

"...Usually, that second game is the top 10 matchup. So today, you always got to play a team that's prepared, well-coached, they're tough. So, it doesn't matter what you write on the board for pregame, if you don't bring some toughness with you today, it's going to be a hard day for you.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Texas vs. South Carolina: High-stakes showdown

This SEC Championship matchup marks the third meeting between Texas and South Carolina this season. Both teams shared the regular season SEC championship, proving their dominance in the conference.

South Carolina (29-3) claimed a decisive 67-50 win over Texas in their first matchup, but Texas (31-2) bounced back with a hard-fought 66-62 victory in the rematch.

Texas is seeking to secure a tournament title in its third conference. The Longhorns previously dominated the Southwest Conference, winning eight straight titles from 1983 to 1990 and adding another in 1994. They also captured Big 12 Tournament championships in 2003, 2022 and 2024.

Ad

Meanwhile, South Carolina is aiming for its ninth SEC Tournament championship in an 11-year span. The Gamecocks have been a powerhouse in the conference under coach Dawn Staley, consistently contending for national titles and proving their strength on the biggest stages.

Though the Gamecocks have the advantage of playing in their home state, both teams have shown they are evenly matched this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here