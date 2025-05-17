“It’s good to have you here”: South Carolina fans welcome Madina Okot with open arms as Mississippi transfer addresses Gamecocks

Madina Okot transferred to South Carolina on April 22. On Friday, the Gamecocks welcomed the player to the program via an Instagram video.

Okot expressed her excitement at joining South Carolina, and fans also appeared to be pleased at her arrival.

"Welcome!! So happy you’re here!" one wrote.

"Welcome to the nest! ♥️🖤" another added.

"Welcome to the Daycare," a third commented.

Some also expressed eagerness to watch Okot on the court.

"Ok our New ❤️LadyGamecock, looking forward to seeing U play this year!!💯🔥🔥" one added.

"We love to see it! Welcome to the nest🫶🏾🥹" a user wrote.

"Welcome can’t wait to watch her !!" a user commented.

Image via gamecockwbb Instagram

Okot played two years at Zetech University in Nairobi, Kenya, before joining Mississippi State for the 2024-25 season.

During her junior year, Okot averaged 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks for the Bulldogs. It will be interesting to see how she adapts to playing under Dawn Staley's South Carolina next season.

Okot has also played in the FIBA Africa Women's Basketball League and for Kenya's FIBA 3X3 senior team.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley opens up on Madina Okot's attributes

Former Mississippi State star Madina Okot (L) guarding Clarice Akunwafo (R) - Source: Getty

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley heaped praise on six-foot-six Madina Okot when she transferred to her program.

"Madina gives our frontcourt additional size and speed," Staley said. "She has the ability to score, rebound and defend, and her competitiveness and SEC experience are added bonuses. We're excited to bring her to our Gamecock family."

The Gamecocks reached the national title game this past season, but lost 82-59 against Geno Auriemma's UConn in Tampa, Florida. They will want to return to the final next season to potentially win the national crown.

A few weeks after the finale, South Carolina lost MiLaysia Fulwiley to the LSU Tigers.

While there is no indication that Okot will be a like-for-like replacement for Fulwiley, she can add a different dynamic to South Carolina's offense.

