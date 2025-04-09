"It's not goodbye, it's see you later": Bree Hall, Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts, college players react as Te-Hina Paopao bids farewell to South Carolina

After a bit part role last season, South Carolina forward Te-Hina Paopao became one of the stalwarts of the Gamecocks this season. As the No. 1-seeded Gamecocks were beaten 82-59 in the national championship game by the No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies, Paopao's eligibility ran out, and she will head to the WNBA via the 2025 draft.

Ad

On Tuesday, Paopao posted a heartfelt message on Instagram bidding farewell to her South Carolina teammates.

"Heart is filled with so much love and gratitude! ❤️ time to graduate from daycare 🤗😂," Paopao wrote.

Ad

Trending

Te-Hina Paopao's South Carolina teammates, including Chloe Kitts, Sakima Walker, Bree Hall, Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson and Maryam Dauda, reacted to her departure message.

"I love you 5L roomie!!!" Sakima Walker wrote.

"It's not goodbye, it's see you later," Bree Hall wrote.

"Awwww, so proud of you," Maryam Dauda wrote.

"Love you Tehina Johnson," Tessa Johnson wrote.

"1 MORE YEAR," Chloe Kitts wrote. "Go be great."

Ad

IG comments

IG comments

Te-Hina Paopao was a stalwart for Dawn Staley's team

Te-Hina Paopao joined the South Carolina Gamecocks from the Oregon Ducks in 2023 and was part of the all-conquering 2023-2024 team that won the Southeastern Conference Tournament and national championship unbeaten.

Ad

This year, she averaged 9.4 points on 44.4% shooting from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a starter for Dawn Staley's team.

After the game against the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight last week, South Carolina stars Raven Johnson and Chloe Kitts praised Paopao's abilities and tabbed her to be a coach in the future.

"Paopao. She's so smart," Johnson said. "Her IQ in the game is high and I feel like she's gonna be a great coach one day because she knows what it takes. She's a great leader."

Ad

"Te-Hina. She would make a great coach," Kitts said. "She's a leader and I know she don't want to be a coach but I'd think she would make a great coach."

Ad

During her news conference, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was full of praise for the talented guard who was a driving force behind the Gamecocks' March Madness push to the national championship game.

"It is a privilege to coach Pao," Staley said. "That's one; two, when you have three pretty darn good point guards, like, you really can't go wrong. She's comfortable and there is nothing like comfort. She knows the shots that we're setting her up for, she has met us halfway with the ability to defend, I'm really impressed with her defense and then her ability to adjust."

Te-Hina Paopao will head to the WNBA after a stellar college basketball career that saw her win two SEC Tournament championships, one national championship and play in another natty game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here