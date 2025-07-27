"It's hard to expect a lot from a freshman": Eli Ellis shares thoughts ahead of debut South Carolina Gamecocks season 

Eli Ellis is set to commence his collegiate career after completing a stellar high school basketball career at Overtime Elite. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard, who won the OTE Pokemon Playoffs with the YNG Dreamerz last season, signed for the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 15, 2023.Ellis, who ranks No. 71 nationally (as per On3's Industry Rankings), posted a video on his Instagram account talking about the expectations the South Carolina fans can have from him. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Oh man, I mean, for me to be a freshman coming in, it's hard to expect a lot from a freshman, but I feel like with the plan South Carolina has for me, it's going to be special. I mean, that's the next thing,&quot; Ellis said.He talked about how his performances have always been discounted by detractors. So he expects that to continue with the Gamecocks. But he still wants to focus on his craft and just continue his journey.Ellis went on to talk about his dream to play in the NBA.&quot;It's always the next thing, and next thing now is college, so if I perform on a college level, it's then going to the NBA, is that realistic? Maybe. Maybe not. Am I going to play in the NBA? Who knows?&quot; Ellis said. &quot;I mean, that's a dream. I'm just going to work, to be able to be the best college player I can right now, perform on that level, just to be able to prove somebody wrong again.&quot;Ellis led the YNG Dreamerz to the OTE Pokemon Playoffs championship. In seven games, he averaged 32.6 points on 53.0% shooting, including 47.1% from behind the arc. He also grabbed five rebounds, dished out 4.3 assists and stole the ball 1.1 times in 30.2 minutes per game.In the finals, Eli Ellis led the team to a clean sweep, lifting the title.A look at South Carolina's latest additions ft. Eli EllisSouth Carolina coach Lamont Paris signed five players from the Class of 2025. Apart from Ellis, three-star forwards Grant Polk from St. Alban's School, Abu Yarmah from Moravian Prep and EJ Walker from Lloyd High School have also joined the program.In the transfer portal, they acquired Mike Sharavjamts from Utah Utes, Meechie Johnson from Ohio State Buckeyes, Christ Essandoko from Providence Friars, Elijah Strong from Boston College Eagles, Kobe Knox from USF Bulls and Nordin Kapic from UC San Diego Tritons.