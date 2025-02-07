Paige Bueckers offered a comparison of the crowd she's encountered at Tennessee, Notre Dame and South Carolina following the Connecticut Huskies' loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Connecticut star made the statement regarding the fans of each team during a press conference.

When asked about the experience and differences between Tennessee and other places?

"For any of you. I think it's a hostile environment, like here, Notre Dame, South Carolina, just a very loud crowd, very engaged crowd, and they make it hard to play, " Paige said in a YouTube video. (2:05)

Paige described the crowd atmosphere at Tennessee, Notre Dame, and South Carolina as extremely challenging, noting that they are very loud and engaged, making it difficult for opposing teams to perform. This was certainly the case at Thompson-Boling Arena, where Bueckers and her UConn teammates faced a wild crowd.

Despite the challenging environment, Bueckers showcased her basketball skills, finishing with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists. However, her impressive individual effort ultimately wasn't enough to secure a victory for UConn.

Bueckers finished as the game's second-leading scorer, trailing only behind the standout performance of Sarah Strong, who dominated on the court with an impressive 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

Paige's UConn winning streak ends

The Connecticut Huskies' 11-game winning streak came to a halt following the defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday.

Despite a valiant effort, the host team ultimately fell short, suffering an 80-76 defeat. The game was a back-and-forth affair, with the hosts winning the first quarter 19-17, tying the second 20-20, but then stumbling in the third 22-15.

A strong fourth-quarter performance, outscoring their opponents 22-21, proved to be too little, too late, as they were unable to overcome the deficit.

Despite a tough defeat, the team's impressive 28-3 overall record has allowed them to maintain first place in the Big East Conference standings.

The team will aim to regroup and return to their winning ways when they face the Providence Friars on Sunday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

