  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "It's so important to listen to your body": Hanna Cavinder shares workout snippets after battling a flu

"It's so important to listen to your body": Hanna Cavinder shares workout snippets after battling a flu

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Feb 01, 2025 20:41 GMT
Jacksonville v Miami - Source: Getty
Jacksonville v Miami - Source: Getty

Hanna Cavinder has shared a photograph of her intense workout, after battling with flu.

The Miami Hurricanes basketball star took to social media to show her fans that she has returned to her fitness routine.

In her Instagram story, she took a snap of herself in the gym and added the caption, "Have been very sick with the flu and had to rest and recover yesterday!! it's so important to listen to your body and not overdue it.
also-read-trending Trending
"This has always been a struggle for me over the years constantly overworking and not paying attention to how my body is feeling. Something Hay & I are both prioritizing in 2025 is recover and rest. Kept in light today and just wanted το get my body lady moving."
Hanna returns to the gym (Image via Instagram/@cavindertwins)
Hanna returns to the gym (Image via Instagram/@cavindertwins)

Following her post, the guard emphasized the importance of listening to her body and not overworking. She admitted that this has been a challenge for her in the past, as she tends to overwork and ignore her body's signals.

This year, she and her twin sister Hayley are making recovery and rest a priority. She's focusing on taking care of herself and finding a better balance between work and rest.

North Carolina v Miami - Source: Getty
North Carolina v Miami - Source: Getty

Hanna's performance this season has been somewhat subdued, with averages of 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 46.2% from the field, unlike her sister Haley Cavinder who has averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 46.3 FG% per game.

As the season progresses, Hanna Cavinder will be aiming to boost her numbers and regain her top form.

Hanna's performance for the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have struggled to find their rhythm this season, and Hanna Cavinder's recent performances have also been below par, contributing to the team's overall sluggish start.

North Carolina v Miami - Source: Getty
North Carolina v Miami - Source: Getty

The basketball star had a poor outing in the Hurricanes' last game against the Virginia Cavaliers, contributing seven points, five assists, and two rebounds to the team's effort.

Although the Hurricanes have secured consecutive victories over the SMU Mustangs (70-63) and the Cavaliers (77-74), they still find themselves in 12th place in the Atlantic Coast standings, holding a record of 14-15.

The Hurricanes will be looking to extend their winning streak against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, climb the rankings, and build momentum in their season.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी