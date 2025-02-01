Hanna Cavinder has shared a photograph of her intense workout, after battling with flu.

The Miami Hurricanes basketball star took to social media to show her fans that she has returned to her fitness routine.

In her Instagram story, she took a snap of herself in the gym and added the caption, "Have been very sick with the flu and had to rest and recover yesterday!! it's so important to listen to your body and not overdue it.

Trending

"This has always been a struggle for me over the years constantly overworking and not paying attention to how my body is feeling. Something Hay & I are both prioritizing in 2025 is recover and rest. Kept in light today and just wanted το get my body lady moving."

Hanna returns to the gym (Image via Instagram/@cavindertwins)

Following her post, the guard emphasized the importance of listening to her body and not overworking. She admitted that this has been a challenge for her in the past, as she tends to overwork and ignore her body's signals.

This year, she and her twin sister Hayley are making recovery and rest a priority. She's focusing on taking care of herself and finding a better balance between work and rest.

North Carolina v Miami - Source: Getty

Hanna's performance this season has been somewhat subdued, with averages of 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 46.2% from the field, unlike her sister Haley Cavinder who has averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 46.3 FG% per game.

As the season progresses, Hanna Cavinder will be aiming to boost her numbers and regain her top form.

Hanna's performance for the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have struggled to find their rhythm this season, and Hanna Cavinder's recent performances have also been below par, contributing to the team's overall sluggish start.

North Carolina v Miami - Source: Getty

The basketball star had a poor outing in the Hurricanes' last game against the Virginia Cavaliers, contributing seven points, five assists, and two rebounds to the team's effort.

Although the Hurricanes have secured consecutive victories over the SMU Mustangs (70-63) and the Cavaliers (77-74), they still find themselves in 12th place in the Atlantic Coast standings, holding a record of 14-15.

The Hurricanes will be looking to extend their winning streak against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, climb the rankings, and build momentum in their season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here