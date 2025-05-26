"It's an insane sport": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder & twin Haley Cavinder get real on their fear of bull riding

Despite their bold public image and fearless business ventures, former Miami basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder have revealed there is one thing that truly terrifies them.
The social media sensations attended the 2025 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, a competition held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, from May 14 to 17. The championship event brings together some of the best in professional bull riding, but when asked if they would ever take a ride on a bull themselves, the Cavinder twins made it clear that was a firm no.
In a clip posted by the official PBR Instagram account on Sunday, the twins laughed off the idea when asked if they could ever get on a bull.
“No, I give those guys a lot of credit because I don’t think I could ever do that. So it’s an insane sport,” Haley said. Hanna quickly chimed in with, “A mechanical one,” suggesting that they could get on a fake bull.
While they may be afraid of bulls, the Cavinder twins have shown zero fear when it comes to building their empire. After starting as standout college athletes, first at Fresno State and then transferring to Miami, they exploded in popularity thanks to viral TikToks and smart use of NIL deals.
Since stepping away from basketball, the pair has launched their businesses, including a clothing line, a partnership with WWE's "Next In Line" program and a fitness app. They have also continued to monetize their huge social media following, boasting millions of followers across platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
Hanna Cavinder and twin Haley Cavinder cleverly dodge the hot cowboy question
During the interview, the sisters were asked who they thought the hottest cowboy was at the PBR World Finals and they stylishly dodged the question.
"Well, the bulls are mean. I mean, goodness. I would say I don't have, like, a favorite. I think Man Hater is a scary bull," Haley responded. "The bulls are very, very mean. It's, like, very intense. I didn't know how intense it was," Hanna added.
The sisters have retired from college basketball, but they continue to stay relevant through their business, social media following and appearances at the biggest events.
