"It's an insane sport": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder & twin Haley Cavinder get real on their fear of bull riding

Despite their bold public image and fearless business ventures, former Miami basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder have revealed there is one thing that truly terrifies them.

Ad

The social media sensations attended the 2025 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, a competition held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, from May 14 to 17. The championship event brings together some of the best in professional bull riding, but when asked if they would ever take a ride on a bull themselves, the Cavinder twins made it clear that was a firm no.

In a clip posted by the official PBR Instagram account on Sunday, the twins laughed off the idea when asked if they could ever get on a bull.

Ad

Trending

“No, I give those guys a lot of credit because I don’t think I could ever do that. So it’s an insane sport,” Haley said. Hanna quickly chimed in with, “A mechanical one,” suggesting that they could get on a fake bull.

Ad

While they may be afraid of bulls, the Cavinder twins have shown zero fear when it comes to building their empire. After starting as standout college athletes, first at Fresno State and then transferring to Miami, they exploded in popularity thanks to viral TikToks and smart use of NIL deals.

Since stepping away from basketball, the pair has launched their businesses, including a clothing line, a partnership with WWE's "Next In Line" program and a fitness app. They have also continued to monetize their huge social media following, boasting millions of followers across platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Ad

Hanna Cavinder and twin Haley Cavinder cleverly dodge the hot cowboy question

During the interview, the sisters were asked who they thought the hottest cowboy was at the PBR World Finals and they stylishly dodged the question.

"Well, the bulls are mean. I mean, goodness. I would say I don't have, like, a favorite. I think Man Hater is a scary bull," Haley responded. "The bulls are very, very mean. It's, like, very intense. I didn't know how intense it was," Hanna added.

The sisters have retired from college basketball, but they continue to stay relevant through their business, social media following and appearances at the biggest events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here