"It's just funny what she does to people": Olivia Miles on how Hannah Hidalgo is a 'cute menace' who energizes Notre Dame

Notre Dame is having a great season and part of the credit goes to Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo. The duo made the cover of the latest issue of Slam magazine released on Wednesday, where Miles discussed Hidalgo's unassuming but impactful playing style.

According to Miles, Hidalgo is not afraid to go at anyone and is relentless in her pursuit of getting a bucket every time.

Recalling a tweet where Olivia Miles used the word "menace" to describe Hannah Hidalgo's game, the senior point guard said she just laughs on the court at times because of how the sophomore plays.

"I'm at half-court — like, check the videos. I just laugh, because it's just funny what she does to people and just in her cute little, like, uppity self," Miles said. "She just runs around and then gets back on defense right away. Just so unassuming. That’s just such a menace to me. You get fired up."

The duo has been instrumental in the Irish's 17-2 start (8-0 ACC) and being ranked No. 3 in the country, combining for over 740 points. If one of them is not making a play, the other steps up, and their styles and energy feed off each other.

Olivia Miles believes consistency will define their season's success

Notre Dame is unbeaten in the last 12 games — a run that started on Dec. 5 — and during this stretch, the team has defeated some interesting opponents including UConn, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

At this stage last season, the team was 15-4 and had already suffered three losses in ACC play. The season eventually ended in a Sweet 16 exit, but this year's team is determined to go deeper into the NCAA Tournament.

"Consistency is the biggest statement we can make," Olivia Miles said in the Slam 254 feature.

"We've struggled with that in years prior, going out early in the tournament, not when we should have, losing to teams that we probably shouldn't have as well. Just being consistent and bringing our same identity every day is a statement for us."

Their only two defeats this season came in the Cayman Islands Classic against Hailey Van Lith's TCU and Utah. There are still 10 games left in the regular season as the Irish aim to win it all.

Olivia Miles, who has yet to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft, is averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game this season.

