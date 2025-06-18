"It’s just not reality": Cooper Flagg makes an honest admission about his decision to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft 

Former Duke star Cooper Flagg has been projected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft before he set foot on a college basketball court. He has been the front-runner to be the first pick all season. As a result, it was not a surprise to fans or media members when he decided to leave college after one season to enter the NBA draft.

However, there was a stage during the season when he toyed with the idea of returning to Duke next season. In an interview with "The Athletic" in February, he said he'd like to return.

"Sh*t," Flagg said. "I want to come back next year."

However, Flagg eventually decided against returning and declared for the draft. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix published on Wednesday, Flagg spoke about his decision to start his pro career.

"Was it obvious?" Flagg said. "Yes and no. If somebody could tell me that I could have that group of people for another year and go back and have the exact same team, I would a 100% do it. But it’s just not reality and you can’t pass up on the opportunity. You just have to do what’s best for you and move on."

Unfortunately for Cooper Flagg, his hopes of winning a national championship were ended in the Final Four this season. His Blue Devils lost to the Houston Cougars, who went on to lose to the Florida Gators in the finals.

Cooper Flagg is one of three Duke players projected to go in the Top 10 of the 2025 NBA draft

Heading into the 2025 NBA draft, Cooper Flagg is not the only Duke prospect getting attention from NBA teams at the top of the draft. Flagg's former teammates, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, are also projected to go in the top 10.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, published on Tuesday, after Flagg was projected to go first to Dallas, Knueppel was projected to go fourth to Charlotte, followed by Maluach going eighth to Brooklyn.

Flagg is projected to join the Dallas Mavericks after they had an interesting season. After making the NBA Finals in 2024, the team made the massive decision to trade superstar Luka Doncic during the season. The move was met with an enormous amount of criticism. Flagg will likely be viewed as a savior by Mavericks fans after the devastating Doncic trade.

