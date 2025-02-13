"It’s just about taking it one game at a time": Bruce Pearl shuts down ‘wake-up call’ talk after Florida loss as team eyes Alabama showdown

Bruce Pearl's Auburn suffered the first loss of the season to Florida after a 14-game winning streak. The Tigers bounced back from the loss to beat Vanderbilt 80-68 on Tuesday. Many thought the loss to Florida was what the No. 1 Auburn needed to get their groove back against Vanderbilt.

However, Pearl disagreed with the speculations, insisting Florida was the better team and deserved the win. He insisted that taking it one game at a time was always his team's goal, whether they win or lose.

“It’s just about taking it one game at a time,” Pearl said during the post-game conference. “So far, this team has done a pretty good job of taking it one at a time and we’ve learned a lot from our wins. Florida beat us because they were better.” (5:16)

The Tigers will now focus on the road game against the second-ranked Alabama in a blockbuster battle which is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Bruce Pearl provides update on Chad Baker-Mazara's health

Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara did not start in the Tiger's 80-68 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The second-leading scorer for the Tigers this season struggled off the bench and finished the game with no points on 0/6 shooting.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl addressed Baker-Mazara's health status during the post-game conference.

"Chad is flat-out banged up,” Pearl said. “He's been limited in practice because he hasn't gotten enough reps. ... We need to get him rest and get him healthy."

Baker-Mazara sustained an injury during Auburn's loss to Florida when his teammate Dylan Cardwell accidentally hit his head when he was going for a rebound. He was sent to the locker room for the remainder of the game.

With the March Madness approaching, Pearl will need the services of one of his best players to ensure the NCAA leaders enter into the tournament at full strength. For now, the Tigers will look towards senior guard Denver Jones, who led the team in the Vanderbilt win with a season-high 21 points on 5/7 shooting from three and Chaney Johnson, who followed up with 20 points on 9/10 shooting off the bench.

Auburn will also need National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome, who has struggled of late but managed to put up 17 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks in a team-high 30 minutes.

