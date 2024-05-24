“It’s kind of a cheat code.” LSU star Flau'jae Johnson reflects on the impact of Seimone Augustus' addition to Kim Mulkey's coaching staff

Flau'jae Johnson shared excitement over Seimone Augustus taking an assistant coaching role at LSU. Johnson likened the presence of Seimone at LSU's basketball staff to a cheat code saying that she will have plenty of opportunity to learn from the Hall of Famer.

Seimone is touted as one of the greatest basketball players produced by LSU. She played with the program for four seasons from 2002 to 2006. She took over the assistant coaching role after Johnny Derrick left the program this year. In an interview with Fox 5 Atlanta, Johnson shared her views about Augustus' arrival to the program:

"You don't know how excited I am. For me, I am like how do I take my game to the next level? And it is like I know I am good enough to be a pro but It is little not worth to be there.

And just having a pro Hall of Famer in your corner when you need her any time for any question like workouts or whatever It is kind of a cheat code.I am grateful, I am excited, I am so happy that I get to be here in this moment."

She played for the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks in her WNBA career from 2007 to 2020. She appeared in 357 games and averaged 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Augustus led LSU to three appearances in the Final Four and helped the Minnesota Lynx clinch four league titles. She also helped Team USA to win three Olympic gold medals.

After her retirement in 2020, LSU coach Kim Mulkey offered her a role at the program. She declined and chose to work with Los Angeles Spark and Athletes Unlimited.

She was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in April. In August this year, she will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kim Mulkey shares admiration for Seimone Augustus

Not just players but the head coach too seems to be excited to have the Seimone Augustus in the camp. Kim Mulkey shared respect and love for Augustus with these words:

“I just think that it was just a no-brainer and it's such a rewarding feeling when you bring somebody back that is loved and respected as much as Seimone is, and I can't wait for our players to be with her and around her every day.”

And Seimone too is very happy to get back to the program where she got her wings. Augustus called her new role at LSU a "great opportunity" and shared excitement to work with Kim Mulkey whom she called a "legendary coach."

What do you think about Seimone Augustus' new role at LSU? Let us know in the comments section below.