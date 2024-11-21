"It's a level that we're not used to": Cooper Flagg on learning about his body as Duke stars face worrying 'cramping' issues

Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach have impressed many in their first college basketball season. However, the strong start has not come without a few bumps, bruises and cramps along the way.

During Duke's games against Maine and Army, Flagg suffered cramps. He had to rest on the bench for a significant period of time before returning in those games.

While he hasn't suffered cramps since those initial contests, Flagg is aware of the importance to maintain his body.

“It’s nutrition, it’s hydration, it’s a level that we’re not used to,” Flagg told USA TODAY.

“We’re young, with young bodies. It’s something we’re not used to, so we’re just gonna keep learning, keep growing. Hopefully, we’ll get the hang of it.”

The same could be said for Maluach, who too had cramps during the team's first three games of the season. He only played 10 minutes of the second half (22 total) against Kentucky due to the issue.

“We’ve been taking our bodies and drinking more, and getting to learn more about our bodies and transitioning from high school to college, and from the academy,” Maluach told USA TODAY.

“(I’m) getting to learn more about my body and how many calories I burn all the time, and how much I need to eat.”

Duke's performance this season

Cooper Flagg has been a key player for Duke to start the year. He is averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, four assists on 44.2% shooting from the field and 22.2% fom beyond the arc. In 28 minutes against Wofford on Nov. 16, he had eight points and six assists and three steals in the 86-35 blowout victory.

Khaman Maluach has also been solid. He is putting up 9.5 points, seven rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 77.3% shooting from the field. In the last game against Wofford, he had 11 points and seven rebounds in 13 minutes of action.

Duke has benefitted from the production of their freshmen stars, getting off to a 3-1 start with the only loss coming against No. 9 Kentucky on Nov. 12.

The Blue Devils seek to improve to 4-1 when they play the Arizona Wildcats at the McKale Center Fridya at 10:30 p.m. ET.

