"It's more like the '23 team": Dan Hurley sparks buzz comparing current UConn squad to 2023 March Madness champs

UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley has made a bold comparison between his 2025-26 Huskies and the squad that captured the NCAA championship in 2023.Speaking with college basketball insider Jon Rothstein in an interview excerpt posted on Thursday, Hurley explained why this year’s group reminds him of that title-winning roster.“Yeah, I think it's more like the ’23 team, where I do think it's a strength in numbers,” Hurley said. “I think the depth is what's gonna make it potentially a championship team or a special season for us.”Hurley emphasized that the competition for minutes among the team’s top 10 players will be fierce.Last season, UConn struggled with defensive lapses, rebounding inconsistencies, and instability at point guard, issues Hurley believes he has addressed through recruiting and roster development.The coach pointed to newcomers like Demery, Malachi Smith, Alec Melander, and 6-foot-5 Jacob Furphy as players who could help “rectify a lot of our defense and rebounding” woes.Hurley also believes the new backcourt will give the Huskies a steadier presence at point guard, allowing the team to return to its defensive-first identity.“If you don’t defend for us this year or rebound the ball the way UConn has built its championship identity on, you’re not going to play,” Hurley warned.“Last year, players got minutes that didn’t guard anywhere near the level we need them to guard at.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBy contrast, the 2023 championship team prided itself on depth, physical defense, and relentless rebounding, traits Hurley sees emerging again in this year’s squad.With improved roster balance and internal competition, he believes the Huskies are positioned to challenge for another deep postseason run.Dan Hurley predicts big year for underrated UConn forwardUConn head coach Dan Hurley believes forward Alex Karaban is ready to turn being overlooked into motivation for a great year.During a media outreach last Friday, Hurley said the forward is entering the season “under the radar,” which he thinks will sharpen Karaban’s mental edge.“What he went through last year has mentally prepared him,” Hurley noted, referencing the Huskies’ disappointing campaign. “I think he’s coming into the season under the radar, and I think he’ll respond better mentally to that.”Karaban, who averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game in 2024-25, will look to lead UConn back into championship contention after falling short of a third straight NCAA title.