“It’s like a badge of honor”: $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson jokes about getting posted by troll account

LSU star Flau’jae Johnson recently had a funny moment on the Overtime podcast when she talked about the popular troll account “NBA Centel.” The rising basketball and rap star was joined by high school hooper Jenica Lewis, and the conversation turned to the internet-famous parody account.
NBA Centel is known for tricking people online with fake headlines, often fooling even athletes and sports analysts. The account is a satire of NBA Central, but because the names look so similar, many people get confused and fall for the jokes. The internet has now given the experience a name, and that is getting “Centel’d.”
Lewis asked Johnson if she had ever been caught by one of Centel’s fake stories, and the LSU guard responded:
“No, I never get tricked by Centel, bro ... I look especially to see if it is an R or an N; I never get Centel’d,” Johnson said. “I have seen a lot of celebrities, though, they have gotten it.”
When asked if NBA Centel had ever said anything about her before, Johnson said,
“No, not yet. I have been keeping a low profile just for that reason.”
But Johnson already has a plan for when that time finally comes.
“When they Centel me? I’m gonna post it, no cap. Because ... I feel, like, that’s ... a badge of honor in the basketball world. I’m all for the Twitter trolls, no cap.”
Given Johnson's level of fame, particularly in women's basketball, it may not be long before the account trolls her. The LSU star has become one of the most marketable athletes in college sports, with her NIL valuation now standing at $1.5 million, according to ON3.
Johnson won the national championship in her freshman year and is looking to add a second title in her final year of eligibility next season.
Flau’jae Johnson reacts to Kim Mulkey’s attire
LSU coach Kim Mulkey was present at the WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
However, she attended in a different attire from her signature sequined ensembles, putting on a blazer and jeans, and this sparked a reaction from Flau’jae Johnson.
"Don’t worry yall im bout to start styling her I can’t take it no more. She too rich for this !!," she wrote under the X post shared by the Mystics account.
Both Mulkey and Johnson head into the coming season hoping to find another gear that could take them to the title.
