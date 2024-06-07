"It's like leaving Kansas if you're Bill Self": Colin Cowherd makes bold statement about UConn HC Dan Hurley if he leaves the Huskies

Early on Tuesday, reports came out suggesting that Dan Hurley was one of the targets of the Los Angeles Lakers front office for its vacant coaching position. After winning two back-to-back championships, the UConn Huskies coach is considered one of the best at recruiting and building a team.

While the talks are still in the preliminary stages, the internet has already jumped in with its opinions. On "The Herd" show, Colin Cowherd commented on the magnitude of Dan Hurley leaving UConn.

"Some guys feel like they fit [in the NBA]," Cowherd said. "Dan Hurley feels like he fits. But for the record, if he stays at UConn, they will be one of the top two or three teams with a great chance to three-peat. So it's not like he's just leaving a college job, it's like leaving Kansas if you're Bill Self. This is the Northeast college job in the air." [03:50]

This is not the first time Dan Hurley has been linked with a coaching position this summer. After John Calipari stepped down as the Kentucky Wildcats coach, Hurley was among the names thrown in the mix. However, Hurley dismissed the rumors, citing his wife as the reason for staying in Storrs.

"Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that's going to take her further from New Jersey," Hurley said (h/t ESPN). "I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can't afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money."

Many fans think Dan Hurley is unlikely to leave UConn and would probably give the same reason at the end of all this.

Dan Hurley reportedly confirms the Lakers job rumors to his players

The UConn Huskies are back in the gym for practice as they prepare for another championship-winning season. However, before the start of practice, Hurley is reported to have had a chat with his players regarding the Lakers' job. John Fanta of Fox Sports wrote on X:

"Dan Hurley met with his players at UConn this morning and informed them he's been in talks with the Lakers, a source tells Fox Sports. Hurley didn't want to hide the fact that this is real. Huskies have a noon practice and Hurley told his players it's business as usual for now."

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Hurley was always the Lakers' primary target for the coaching position.

What do you think of Dan Hurley's potential move to the NBA? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

