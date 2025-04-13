"It's so mesmerizing": Fans show love to Azzi Fudd and her shooting form in NCAA title game TikTok video

Azzi Fudd has been one of the standout players in UConn's 12th national title this season. The 22-year-old guard also received the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player award for her consistent performances.

Fudd rampaged defenses with her inch-perfect 3-point shooting. The star guard is one of the best shooters in college basketball, with a near-perfect technique. A TikTok video went viral on social media highlighting Fudd's textbook jumpshot from the NCAA title game.

Fans went crazy over the 22-year-old's technique as she dropped 3s with relative ease.

"It's so mesmerizing to watch how quick the release is. I could watch this all day," said one.

"Her footwork is terrific. She will get feet ready before catching the press," another wrote.

"Poetry in motion," one described.

"The motion throughout the entire sequence," another shared.

"The second she wipes her hands off it's over," one reacted.

"The quick release is mesmerizing, her game is so pretty," another wrote.

Not only is her shooting technique exceptional, the UConn senior can also step up and drain 3s, which is what she did in the title clash with South Carolina.

NBA superstar and 3-points record holder Steph Curry heaps praise on Azzi Fudd's jumpshot

Azzi Fudd has a sensational jumpshot and uses it to great effect, shooting a whopping 43.6% from beyond the line during her senior year with the Huskies. The 22-year-old is known for her ability to take games away with her efficiency from the 3-point line.

Fudd's jumpshot was praised by NBA's 3-point king, Steph Curry, who feels the youngster's shot is prettier than his. On Saturday, Fudd got to know about Curry's thoughts, on Good Morning America.

"Steph Curry said that he is jealous of your jumpshot because it, 'looks prettier than mine.' Putting modesty aside, do you agree with his assessment of your jump shot? Prettier than his?," Michael Strahan told Fudd.

"Um, I feel like that just feels wrong to say. I mean, mine is like the prettiest jumpshot, but Steph's is top tier," Fudd hilariously replied.

The 22-year-old averaged 13.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game as she played a big role in guiding the Huskies to the national title. She also shot a staggering 47.4%.

With Paige Bueckers entering the WNBA draft, the onus will be on Azzi Fudd to become the leader of the pack for the UConn Huskies in the upcoming season.

