"It’s a national holiday!": College hoops fans react as South Carolina prepares to unveil Dawn Staley statue at a new location

South Carolina is set to unveil a statue honoring its women’s basketball head coach, Dawn Staley, on Wednesday, and this has college fans buzzing with excitement. The unveiling ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and the Gamecocks community is excited, showing how well rated Staley is among the fanbase and in the city.

South Carolina women's basketball made the announcement through Instagram on Monday and posted a tribute video.

“A very special day has arrived for a very special person ❤️,” the caption wrote.

Fans flooded the comments section almost instantly, excited about seeing Staley finally get a statue for the success she has brought to South Carolina.

“one of the best coaches in women’s basketball," one fan said.

“It’s a national holiday!!!!” another fan said.

“In Dawn we trust ❤ ️,” one fan said.

College hoops fans react as South Carolina prepares to unveil Dawn Staley statue at a new location. Credit: IG/@gamecockwbb

Some of the most touching messages came from those reflecting on her journey.

“Built it from the ground up. Uncommon,” one fan said.

“Built it From the ground up, no one more deserving❤️,” another fan said.

“So deserving! I’m crying again," one fan said.

College hoops fans react as South Carolina prepares to unveil Dawn Staley statue at a new location. Credit: IG/@gamecockwbb

The statue has been in the works for quite some time, with the plans first made public back in February 2023, and it will be a towering 11 feet tall and weigh about 1,000 pounds, valued at around $140,000.

According to reports, the statue will be made in bronze and placed near the intersection of Senate and Lincoln Streets, right beside the University of South Carolina’s Pastides Alumni Center, not far off its originally marked location, at the corner of Main and Gervais streets across from the S.C. State House.

If anyone in college basketball has earned a statue, it is Staley, having transformed South Carolina women’s basketball into a national powerhouse, winning three national championships (2017, 2022, and 2024), while also reaching seven Final Fours and securing nine SEC tournament titles.

Dawn Staley set to take book tour home

Dawn Staley is set to launch a new book called "Uncommon Favor," scheduled to be released on May 20, 2025. She has been going on a pre-launch tour, meeting with people who want to hear about the book, and is now set to take the tour back home to Columbia, South Carolina.

Staley made the announcement via X on Tuesday.

"SC, it’s official—my book tour is coming home!" Staley said. "Join me in Columbia (and Philly and NYC) to talk about Uncommon Favor! Register to attend at the link in bio. I can’t wait to see you there! @booksamillion, @unclebobbies, @bnfifthavenue, @AtriaBooks, and @SimonAndSchuster."

According to Staley, this book talks about her life lessons, growing up, playing and coaching career.

