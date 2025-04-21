“It’s for a pending NCAA settlement”: Fans speculate as UNC’s Ven-Allen Lubin enters the transfer portal

North Carolina men's basketball player Ven-Allen Lubin announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday, which got college hoop fans talking. The 6-foot-8 junior averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds on 68.4% shooting last season.

Fans took to the comment section to share their opinions on the transfer, with most expressing their shock and dismay that Lubin was leaving.

"Yooooo what?????? Why????" A fan asked.

"😵," a fan wrote.

"He’s not leaving, it’s for a pending NCAA settlement," another fan wrote.

"Nooooooooooo brooooiii," a fan commented.

Fans react to Ven-Allen Lubin's transfer portal announcement on IG. Image via @recruitnews

Here are more comments from fans on Lubin leaving UNC for the transfer portal.

"“With full intent to return to Carolina.” This is due to a pending NCAA settlement," a fan wrote.

"Doesn’t the portal close tomorrow?" a fan asked.

"Nooooo wayyyyyyy dude," another fan wrote.

Ven-Allen Lubin enters transfer portal, with option to return

North Carolina junior Ven-Allen Lubin announced his plan to enter the transfer portal on Monday morning, after one season with the Tar Heels.

Lubin has already transferred twice during his college career, beginning with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He also played one season for the Vanderbilt Commodores before coming to Chapel Hill, where he averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first season.

However, the Tar Heels forward is not burning bridges entirely with Hubert Davis' team.

“Before anybody jumps to the wrong conclusion, I am letting everyone know that I am entering the transfer portal with full intent on returning to UNC,” Lubin wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “My action relates to the complexities surrounding the possible approval of the pending NCAA settlement.”

UNC will be missing the services of RJ Davis, the 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year, since he has exhausted his college eligibility. The Tar Heels also lost point guard Ian Jackson, who announced his commitment to Rick Pitino's St. John's. With Lubin gone, Davis faces the challenge of looking for more talent to boost his squad ahead of the next season.

