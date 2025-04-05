UAB Blazers star Yaxel Lendeborg has decided to move to the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team, which has led to many reactions from fans.

The news of the move was reported on X by Jonathan Givony on Saturday with the caption:

"UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg, the best big man in the portal, has committed to Dusty May and Michigan, he told ESPN. Lendeborg will go through the NBA draft process, with the intention of finding a guaranteed contract."

Fans reacted in the comment section to the breaking news of the 22-year-old's decision to play for Dusty May's team.

"If he decides to play at Michigan. It’s over for the rest of the Big10," one fan said.

"Can Pope get anybody?" wrote another fan.

More comments continued trooping in as fans imagined how the Michigan Wolverines would be next season.

"Yaxel Lendeborg in the Danny Wolf role would go kinda crazy," a fan commented.

"Dusty cooking with grease," mentioned one fan.

"Guaranteed first-round pick next year," another fan wrote.

"Yeah, the big ten is cooked," a fan celebrated.

This season, Yaxel Lendeborg has been one of the star players for the UAB Blazers. The forward led his team to the quarterfinals of the 2025 National Invitation Tournament (NIT), which started on March 16.

The No. 6 seed UAB Blazers (24-13) were defeated 77-81 by the No. 1 seed UC Irvine Anteaters (31-6) on Wednesday, March 26. Lendeborg had a double-double (13 points, 17 rebounds) in the game. He has averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 52.2% field goal per game this season.

Yaxel Lendeborg claims he loves Dusty May's culture

Michigan's new boy, Yaxel Lendeborg, has revealed that he admires the culture Dusty May brought to his team.

"I love the culture Dusty May has brought to every team that he's coached," Lendeborg said. "When I first started watching college basketball, it was FAU."

However, despite his decision to play for Dusty May's team, Lendeborg has also decided to enter the NBA draft, but keep his college eligibility.

"I'm focused on the draft process and making the NBA right now," Lendeborg said. "I want a guaranteed contract. That's the biggest thing. Make sure I am in a good spot. I would prefer to play college basketball in Ann Arbor than be in and out of the G League on a two-way. I want to find a safe spot."

The forward wants to get a multi-year contract offer from an NBA team before deciding whether to play for Michigan.

