"It's something I have watched as a kid growing up": NBA-bound Reed Sheppard shares his experience participating in 2024 Draft Combine

Reed Sheppard, along with 77 other draft prospects, attended the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago earlier this month. The one week of drills and scrimmages provided a glimpse into which players are NBA-ready, and who need more time.

During an appearance on Shams Charania's Inside the Association show, Reed Sheppard talked about his experience at the combine (Start at 4:50):

"That goes back to just like doing all the drills and the testing is really special," the guard said. "You know, you watch it on TV, last year I was watching it on TV, the year before that watching it. It's just a dream. So being here is really really special and it's something that I dreamed about, it's something that I watched as a kid growing up."

"Seeing all these great players come to the combine and wanted to be in their shoes one day and now being here in their shoes, being able to do this, it's been an awesome week so far."

Reed Sheppard ranked tied for first in max vertical (42-inch) and second in standing vertical leap. His performance piqued the interest of many teams and scouts.

Reed Sheppard reacts to his top 3 draft pick projection

ESPN predicts Reed Sheppard to be a No.3 pick in its latest mock draft. Several publications also project the NABC Freshman of the Year to be a high pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Sheppard recently made an appearance on NBA star Paul George's "Podcast with P" where he commented on the predictions.

"You know, it's crazy," Sheppard said. "You know, it's really cool hearing my name being said like that and around those names and those teams, but, you know, coming into the season if you would've told me that, I probably would've laughed at you.

"That wasn't what I had in my head at all. I was just wanting to go out and have fun and enjoy and play, and the season was great, and so, being in this position is, it's crazy. It's a lot of fun. I'm super, super happy. And the whole process has been unbelievable for me and my family," Sheppard said.

In his lone freshman season with the Kentucky Wildcats, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals. He shot 53.6% from the floor and 51.1% from the three-point range, one of the best in Kentuck's history.

