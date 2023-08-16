Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes are off to a great start ahead of the 2023-24 season, going on a trip to Europe for their foreign tour.

Clark has been on the grind. After suffering a tough loss in the national championship game against the LSU Tigers, she seems all set to make another championship run in her senior year.

Clark is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Hawkeyes uniform. And to honor Caitlin, the Iowa State Fair had a butter sculpture of Clark on display. Not only that, there were a few more similar butter sculptures.

Fans on X (Twitter) reacted to the display, as all appreciated the State Fair honoring Clark:

"It's the states highest honor."

"Butter her up, cuz she’s on a roll."

"GOAT"

Only the all-time greats have statues built for their legacies. A butter sculpture was no short of an honor to the Hawkeyes guard.

Caitlin Clark went off on the foreign tour

The Hawkeyes' first stop was in Naples, Italy. Caitlin Clark and company prevailed against the Slammers, with Caitlin scoring 17 points.

The squad then flew to Croatia for their next three games. Facing the Croatian Club for their second game, Clark led with 30 points, including six 3-pointers.

For their final game, the Hawkeyes went up against the Croatian All-Stars. Although Clark played fewer minutes, she still scored nine points.

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is one of the most anticipated players to enter the WNBA draft next year. The Hawkeyes have a solid squad and can win it all this coming season.

Their only obstacles would be their rivals, the LSU Tigers, and the UConn Huskies. ESPN and CBS Sports placed Iowa third in their way-too-early polls in May and April. The Athletic had LSU first and UConn second, with Iowa fifth (behind Notre Dame and South Carolina) in its April poll.

Apart from Clark, the rest of the roster has improved greatly. Meanwhile, the schedule is soon to come out for the next season. Clark will have her last shot at the national title before she gets drafted to the league.