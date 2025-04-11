"It's time for a switch up": Paige Bueckers gets ready to say goodbye to her signature braids hairstyle at the end of her college career

With her college career over, UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers has announced a major change ahead of her rookie season in the WNBA. The recently crowned National Champion has almost trademarked her braided hairstyle in her five-year-stint with the Huskies. But she is set to ditch the hairstyle after she takes the next step in her career.
During a recent interview with Nightly Kids, Bueckers was asked if she was going to keep the same hairstyle or change it up in the WNBA.
"I think it's time for a switch-up," Bueckers responded. "The braids, they had a good run, and so I might switch it up now."
The 23-year-old did not rock the braids during UConn’s win over the Butler Bulldogs in February. The braided hair strands running parralel to Bueckers's hairline was such a signature look for the Connecticut star that she had to explain at the end of the game why she switched it up, revealing that her friend who makes it was not around.
However, fans of the guard’s braids will have to get used to another hairstyle by the time she enters her rookie WNBA season.
Bueckers suffered an ankle injury in her sophomore year and had to be redshirted the following year after tearing her ACL. She defied all of that and bounced back in her junior year, leading UConn to the Final Four. Despite being a projected top-three pick after that season, she decided to remain in college for another year.
That decision turned out to be a great one, as she led the Huskies to their first national title since 2016 this year and is now projected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.
Paige Bueckers clears Instagram bio ahead of WNBA draft
With her college career over, Bueckers is already embracing what is to come. She has been hinting at several changes that would occur in her branding during her postseason media rounds.
Making this more obvious is the fact that the guard has now cleared her Instagram bio, leaving just a link to her personal website and a Bible verse.
Bueckers is already embracing her professional future, and fans are likely to see changes.
