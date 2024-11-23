"It's an unethical move": Rick Pitino blasts referees and Baylor’s physical play after double-OT loss

Red Storm coach Rick Pitino criticized the officiating crew at the Bahamas Championship after No. 22 St. John's surrendered an 18-point lead and suffered a heartbreaking 99-98 double-overtime loss to No. 13 Baylor on Thursday.

Pitino was upset with the officials' decision to halt play for a replay review after Jayden Nunn fouled Zuby Ejiofor in the final seconds, effectively icing Ejiofor at the free-throw line.

Baylor coach Scott Drew had requested the review, arguing that Ejiofor elbowed Nunn in the face, which could have warranted a flagrant foul on St. John’s. The officiating crew, consisting of Don Dally, Lamar Simpson, and Lucas Santos, complied, but a brief review upheld the original call.

Ejiofor subsequently missed both free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining. Baylor's Norchad Omier grabbed the rebound, dribbled down the court and passed to Jeremy Roach, who nailed a buzzer-beating three-pointer over Deivon Smith to secure the win.

"Icing my free-throw shooter at the end was totally unethical. You can't do something like that," Pitino said.

"He (The official) said the coach said we elbowed him (his player), which we did not do. Clear as day. It's an unethical move. I don't like it, but that's not the reason we lost."

Pitino was also displeased with the officiating throughout the game, believing Baylor was allowed to commit numerous uncalled fouls, especially during their 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 22 second-chance points.

While Roach's game-winning shot appeared legitimate in real-time, replays showed a delay of over a second before the game clock began after Ejiofor's missed free throw.

"I don’t know what else to say. The referees didn't do a very good job tonight," Pitino concluded.

Baylor secured its fourth straight victory following a season-opening loss to Gonzaga, while St. John’s recorded its first loss after starting the season with four consecutive wins against Fordham, Quinnipiac, Wagner and New Mexico.

St. John’s suffers first loss in 2024-2025 NCAA Season

It was a thrilling clash between the two Top-25 teams. St. John’s (4-1) built an 18-point lead in the first half and entered halftime up by 14, but Baylor (4-1) took control in the second half and most of the first overtime.

St. John’s players Kadary Richmond and Zuby Ejiofor were hampered by cramps during the two overtime periods, with Richmond sitting out most of the second overtime. Despite his absence, the Johnnies held a five-point lead after a Simeon Wilcher 3-pointer with 2:19 remaining.

However, the team faltered with three critical missed free throws—one by Deivon Smith and two by Ejiofor—and an ill-timed shot from Ejiofor after breaking Baylor’s press.

Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe, also dealing with cramps, hit a tough, off-balance 3-pointer with six seconds left in double overtime, cutting St. John’s lead to two. Following a timeout, St. John’s intended to inbound the ball to Smith with Ejiofor setting a screen, but the ball ended up with Ejiofor, who was immediately fouled. His missed free throws set the stage for Jeremy Roach’s game-winning 3-pointer.

St. John’s struggled at the line, missing 12 free throws, and gave up 10 offensive rebounds in the second half, both major factors in their loss.

The Johnnies face a quick turnaround with a 7 p.m. consolation game against Virginia on Friday at the Bahamas Championship. Baylor, meanwhile, will take on No. 11 Tennessee in the title game at 9:30 p.m. Coach Rick Pitino also confirmed that sophomore Brady Dunlap will be unavailable Friday night due to a quad injury.

