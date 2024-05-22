"It's in the universe now": Flau'jae Johnson on potentially winning both WNBA championship and Grammy in the same year

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson is well known for her performances on the basketball court. However, she was known for her rapping career before joining LSU. Now managing two careers, Johnson is about to release two new songs from her latest EP, "4 The Lovers."

Johnson made an appearance on "Ebro in the Morning" and talked about how magical it would be to win a Grammy as well as the WNBA championship.

"See, you're the second person that said that, so that might be ... It's in the universe now," she said. "It's up!"

Her father, Camouflage, was also an American rapper who was famous for his songs "Cut Friends" and "Laying My Stunt Down." However, he lost his life in gunfire on May 19, 2003, six months before Flau'jae was born.

In the podcast, she also said:

"I tell people all the time (that) I feel like I experience fame on different levels ever since I was young, though. Since I was young in my city, everybody kind of knew me 'cause my father was a rapper and so growing up, I went on a rap game on national TV, then I went on America's Got Talent.

"So I've always felt like I've been kind of like in the limelight and had to carry myself as such."

Flau'jae Johnson on her mom's sacrifice for her rap career

Flau'jae Johnson signed with Jay Z's Roc Nation in 2022. According to her, her biggest support was her mom, Kia Brooks. Brooks worked full-time and also took care of Flau'jae's business activities, including managing her music career.

Johnson also spoke about this in the interview:

"It was me and my mom," Johnson said. "She started everything, built everything (and) she still handles everything. She built it (from) the ground up. If it wasn't for my mom, I wouldn't be in this position. When I went on the rap game, she quit her job so that she was able to be there for me on that."

Flau'jae Johnson's basketball and music careers will be tough to balance. However, she has done a great job so far at both ends. Do you think she could grab the WNBA title as well as a Grammy?