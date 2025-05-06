“It was very seamless when we got into NIL space”: Hanna Cavinder explains the experience of navigating college athletics with twin Haley Cavinder

During their time playing women's college basketball, Haley and Hanna Cavinder emerged as stars in the world of NIL. The twins, who are coming off their final season at Miami, secured deals with top brands like Under Armour, Stanley and GHOST.

The Cavinder twins collaborated with Raising Cane's and sat down with Todd Graves, the founder of the popular restaurant chain, for an episode of "The Playbook" by Sports Illustrated. The video was shared on YouTube on Tuesday.

In the episode, Graves and the Cavinder twins reflected on what it means to be an entrepreneur and how the basketball players made names for themselves through NIL.

"From the jump, I think Haley and I are very consistent, routine-like people. And I think college athletics teaches you that and kind of sets the standard for that," Hanna said. "I think it was very seamless when we got into the NIL space, and then furthermore, wanting to start our business, starting our Twogether app, all those traits just kind of carry over."

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

Along with their numerous NIL deals, the Cavinder twins have their own app, Twogether. The app, launched in May 2024, offers workout programs and recipes as well as a community for users to share their progress and hold each other accountable. Hanna reflected on the effort that goes into entrepreneurship:

"If you're going to give your 100% to something, you've got to do it every single day because there's other people relying on you."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder were pioneers of NIL and have continued thriving with brand collaborations even after the end of their basketball careers.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder Formula One: Miami Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

Haley and Hanna Cavinder begin new deal with DICK's Sporting Goods

The Cavinders are continuing their entrepreneurial efforts and have inked a deal with a top athletic brand. DICK's Sporting Goods has expanded its influencer program, The Varsity Team, with four new additions. Haley and Hanna are two of the stars chosen for the collaboration.

The twins offered fans a look into their work with DICK's in their April dump Instagram post. They shared a photo of themselves posing with a DICK's sign, a snap of basketball hoops with their name, and a picture of them with marketing representatives.

The twins shared a video from their day at DICK's on their shared TikTok account, which has 4.6 million followers. They showed off their shooting skills with sparkly silver basketballs.

Due to their hard work with NIL during their college basketball careers, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are able to continue working with top brands like DICK's.

