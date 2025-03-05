"It is surreal": Paige Bueckers expresses gratitude for passing Diana Taurasi for UConn record, passing through injury ridden career

Paige Bueckers is playing her final college season with the UConn Huskies and the guard continues to break records. In the Feb. 15 game against Seton Hall, Bueckers surpassed former Huskies legend Diana Taurasi to take the ninth spot in UConn's all-time scoring list. She has since moved up and is now No. 6 on the list with 2223 career points.

On Tuesday, during an interview with Yahoo Sports basketball analyst Isis "Ice" Young, Paige Bueckers was asked about taking over Taurasi and she said:

"All this stuff is kind of surreal to me. It hasn't really clicked. I don't think ... in spaces with the greatest names ever to play just because I feel like they're so mysterious, like magical to me. They're just like on another stratosphere than me, so like for me to be next to them I don't know it's kind of surreal. I don't even think it's clicked yet."

Bueckers credited the record to her teammates, who always helped her make the shots. She also thanked her doctors, who helped her after she sustained an ACL tear in 2022 and missed her junior season.

"But just like I said before, all the people who screen for me, who get me open, who pass me the ball, all those buckets wouldn't be possible without them," she said.

"Especially with my injuries, the people who helped me come back in rehab, the doctors, the training staff, the strength staff; it's just a true testament to them and all they've put effort into me. So it's more like thanks to everybody around me."

Paige Bueckers receives special Huskies Honor

In her five seasons with the Huskies, Paige Bueckers has led UConn to the Final Four twice and to the championship game in 2022 when they lost to South Carolina. She also earned many honors, including AP Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year, and Big East Freshman of the Year.

As she marks her final run at Storrs, UConn inducted Paige Bueckers' jersey into its Huskies of Honor list and added her jersey alongside Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird. She spoke about this after the 92-57 win over Marquette in UConn's final regular season game.

"I don't know the stuff that's happened to me here, happened to the team here, you don't really reflect on it until it's over," she said. "So it still feels to me like a dream. And it's not real and it was really cool.

"I didn't know that was happening today. So, to have that experience, to share it with my teammates and the coaching staff, it means a lot. I found out as it was dropping."

The Huskies will now begin preparations for the Big East Tournament quarterfinal scheduled for March 8.

