"It was time": John Calipari gets 100% real on Kentucky breakup as underdogs Arkansas continue March Madness run

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari recently addressed questions about his former team, the Kentucky Wildcats, as both programs continue their journey in the NCAA Tournament.

In a clip posted on X by "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Calipari made it clear that he holds no resentment toward his former employer and dismissed comparisons between the two teams.

“We gave everything we had (referring to his family), but it was time,” Calipari stated. “Someone can go in and match whatever we did, but I'm in another situation, and I'm at peace with what went on. I'm not being revengeful."

The coach further emphasized his focus on Arkansas, saying, “I’m not trying to beat them. None of that. I’m about these kids, and my job right now is to stay locked in. I am not reading, listening (because) I don't care.” He reiterated, “I'm at peace with what went on, and it's all about these kids. They never gave up on each other or this staff.”

Calipari left Kentucky after 15 seasons as coach and signed a five-year deal with Arkansas. Reports indicate that his relationship with Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart had deteriorated over time, with disagreements on various issues. Additionally, Kentucky's struggles in the postseason played a role in his departure.

In a video message, Calipari and his wife, Ellen, explained their decision, saying:

“The program probably needs to hear another voice,” and adding, “We think it's time for us to step away and step away completely from the program.”

John Calipari aiming for history with Arkansas

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Arkansas at St. Johns - Source: Imagn

Arkansas entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed and secured victories over No. 7-seeded Kansas Jayhawks (79-72) in the first round and No. 2-seeded St. John’s (75-66) in the Round of 32. The Razorbacks are now set to face No. 3-seeded Texas Tech on Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen.

Calipari has the opportunity to make history by becoming the first coach to take four programs to the Final Four. He has previously accomplished this feat with Kentucky, UMass and Memphis.

Meanwhile, his former team, Kentucky, also advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after defeating No. 14-seeded Troy (76-57) in the first round and No. 6-seeded Illinois (84-75) in the second round. The Wildcats will face No. 2-seeded Tennessee Volunteers on Friday evening in their bid to continue their tournament run.

