"It took her 40+ more games than Pete": Maravich passing on crown to "queen" Caitlin Clark triggers wild fan reactions

Caitlin Clark was able to break Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record, which stood for over 50 years, on Sunday. Clark finished with 35 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 10-26 from the field, 6-17 from three-point range and 9-10 from the free-throw line as she led the No.6-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes to a 93-83 victory over the No.2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

ESPN shared a post to Twitter congratulating Clark, stating:

"A NEW ERA 🤩 Caitlin Clark surpasses Pete Maravich for most career points in Division I history 🙌"

Fans had a mixed reaction to the news. @Zach_Balls noted that Clark, who played one more season than Maravich as freshman could not play varsity during his time, also played in far more games:

"Lol, it took her 40+ more games than Pete to do it."

@ErikZarins praised the Hawkeyes guard:

"All Hail The Queen!"

@HazelEyes199 believes that men and women's stats should be separated, while noting that Maravich did not have a three-point line:

"Men and women should be kept separate stat wise. Pete had no three line. He is the greatest."

@chris980wilson also made the case that her scoring numbers are not as impressive:

"Great accomplishment, but Pete scored his points in 3 seasons with no 3-point line!, So!!!!!"

@J_W123abc wondered what Maravich would have done with an extra season:

"Congrats to Caitlin. But, imagine what Pete would’ve accomplished with a 3-point line and allowing Freshman to play Varsity back in the day…🤯"

@ABJZeleven labeled both as great players:

"Two great players. Two different sports."

@sideline89 does not believe the level of competition is comparable:

"Nice amount of points for her career. Great job. I have a feeling Pete would have scored twice as many or more given the same competition. Really no reason to compare these two They had different levels of competition. Love watching film of both of them at the top of their games"

@teekenkade shared a lofty prediction for Clark's WNBA career:

"She is going to break the 3point record,free throws&scoring record in the WNBA..."

How has Caitlin Clark performed this season?

Caitlin Clark announced her intention to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft following this season, forgoing the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entering play on Sunday, Clark is averaging 32.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field, 39.5% from three-point range and 84.9% from the free-throw line. She is in position to win her second consecutive Naismith College Player of the Year award, while leading the NCAA in scoring for the third time in four seasons.