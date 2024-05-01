"It will get tougher" "Dan havin his way": Fans divided over 2x national champ Dan Hurley's UConn's transfer portal commitments 

Dan Hurley has made the best use of the Spring transfer portal as he added Aidan Mahaney and Tarris Reed Jr., while also getting five-star recruit Liam McNeeley's commitment.

The UConn coach lost most of his starting five as Alex Karaban, Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle declared for the 2024 NBA draft. Furthermore, Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton exhausted their college eligibility.

News of Dan Hurley's recent additions to the team has divided the fans on X, formerly Twitter. Some are excited to see the potential that these new players will bring to the roster as the Huskies try to go for a three-peat next season:

"Brea will complete the plan. Coach is building us a dynasty here in Connecticut!" a fan commented.

"Regardless of the roster, Dan Hurley is going to have his team ready to go when the season comes around," another fan wrote.

"That's what happens when you win back-to-back championships. They've earned it," said a fan.

"Kind of ridiculous how easy it is to transfer nowadays. Completely unnatural team building but well within the new rules smh. You used to have to do it organically," a fan wrote

"Gotta be honest this is a very mid list of players," another commented

"Liam is too soft for the big east should have stayed at IU," one fan wrote

"We could’ve went without mahaney kids a bust fml," another opined

Dan Hurley reveals his principle for recruiting players

With both the national championships in 2023 and 2024, Coach Hurley did it with completely new teams that had few returning players. Despite the roster changes, UConn's ability to win back-to-back rings was due to the quality of talent.

Hurley has mentioned before that he, along with his coaching staff, spend a lot of time with potential recruits, trying to understand them. In addition to this, Hurley revealed in an interview with "CBS This Morning" of another important aspect of the recruitment process:

"There's measurable talents you have to have – the height, the speed, the skill set. But we spend a lot of time really focusing on the parents. Are they going to be fans of their son or are they going to be parents," Hurley said.

"Are they going to hold them accountable, have an expectation that when something goes wrong that it's not the coach's fault? That their son's got to work harder, he's got to do more, he's got to earn his role.

"They tell on themselves. They drop hints. You've got the wrong type of people around the inner circle of your players, they'll sink your program."

Players like Donovan Clingan and Cam Spencer have revealed their love, admiration and respect for Dan Hurley and his coaching approaches which have fostered their growth.

