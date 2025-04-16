Jace Howard, Vladislav Goldin and more send their wishes as Danny Wolf enters 2025 NBA draft

Danny Wolf received best wishes from his Michigan Wolverines teammates after his decision to enter the 2025 NBA draft. Vladislav Goldin and Jace Howard were among the notable names.

Ad

On Wednesday, Wolf declared for the draft and announced he is forgoing his remaining eligibility. As a result, he ends his collegiate career after one season with the Wolverines.

Ad

Trending

It didn't take long for his Michigan teammates to react to his announcement with plenty of praise. Here are some of their reactions:

"Twin Tower," Goldin wrote.

Player reacts to social media post involving Danny Wolf. (Instagram)

"It's only up from here," Howard commented.

Ad

Player reacts to social media post involving Danny Wolf. (Instagram)

"Who is this, 7ft versatile big who plays like a guard," Roddy Gayle Jr. posted.

Ad

Player reacts to social media post involving Danny Wolf. (Instagram)

Other teammates, including former Michigan players, provided their thoughts on his decision, adding to the praise while hoping for him to succeed in the NBA.

Ad

"Go get it brother," Nimari Burnett commented.

Player reacts to social media post involving Danny Wolf. (Instagram)

"Mannnn. Love u family," Harrison Hochberg wrote.

Ad

Player reacts to social media post involving Danny Wolf. (Instagram)

"🔥," Justin Pippen posted.

Ad

Player reacts to social media post involving Danny Wolf. (Instagram)

Wolf reflected on his lone season at Michigan:

Ad

"We had an awesome year from a team standpoint," Wolf told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "I didn't know what I was getting myself into with a brand-new roster and coaching staff, but Dusty May had an out-of-the-box plan for my development with a unique style of offense that allowed me to play my game.

"I wouldn't be in the position I am today without them letting me showcase my skill-set and developing me into the player I am today."

Ad

What's next for Michigan after Danny Wolf's decision?

Danny Wolf's lone season with the Michigan Wolverines was a solid one to remember.

Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks after 37 appearances. He shot 49.7%, including 33.6% from beyond the arc and 59.4% from the free-throw line.

His efforts helped Michigan finish with a 27-10 record, going 14-6 in Big Ten Play. They reached the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, their best run since 2022. However, it ended after losing 78-65 to the Auburn Tigers.

Ad

The Wolverines will be busy retooling their roster to build on their success. Returning to the Final Four, which they haven't done since 2018, remains the goal as they concentrate on the national championship as the desired result.

Danny Wolf is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. ESPN anticipates him being picked at No. 19 in their mock draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richard Pereira Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.



He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here