Jada Gyamfi completely sold on Iowa's latest front office hire

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jada Gyamfi expressed her happiness at the news of Molly Rygh joining the front office of the college program as the new director of operations.

Jada posted an Instagram story revolving around Rygh's appointment into a new role at Iowa's women basketball program.

"Best news ever btw," Jada Gyamfi wrote on her Instagram story alongwith a graphic of Rygh joining the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Jada Gyamfi reacts to Molly Rygh's appointment (Image via Instagram/jadagyamfi)

Molly Rygh, who herself is an Iowa graduate, was an assistant coach for Iowa Rowing. She guided young athletes through their first year in rowing and also planned and executed various events. Later, she was made the director of operations at Iowa Soccer.

During her tenure, the Iowa soccer program reached the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the program's history. Her exceptional work has seen her eventually join the fabled Iowa women's basketball team as the director of operations.

Jada Gyamfi commits another year to the Iowa Hawkeyes

Earlier this month, Jada Gyamfi announced that she will be returning to the Iowa Hawkeyes for another year through a social media post.

"One more time," she wrote on Instagram.

Former Iowa superstar and Gyamfi's ex-teammate Caitlin Clark showed support in that post among others. The post had pictures of Clark and Gyamfi playing together during their time at Iowa.

Gyamfi has been with Iowa for three years now and is all set to extend that to another year. She will hope to enjoy a bigger role under head coach Jan Jensen.

Last season, she was restricted to a limited role, averaging only four minutes on court while playing only 11 games. She finished the season averaging 1.7 points. 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists. She struggled for gametime in her previous two years as well.

