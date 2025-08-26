Jada Gyamfi drops 3-word reaction as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Iowa women's basketball star Jada Gyamfi joined other fans to react to pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce's engagement. Swift and Kelce announced that they were engaged to be married today.

The couple shared several photos from the proposal, one of them being them sharing a loved-up moment shortly after Swift said yes. Gyamfi shared the photo on her Instagram account to reveal her excitement at the news.

"I cant breathe," the Hawkeye senior wrote.

Iowa's Jada Gyamfi reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged on IG story. Image via @jadagyamfi

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023. Rumors about their relationship grew after the "Shake It Off" singer was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs games.

The couple got engaged after the Chiefs' tight end proposed at a dreamy flowery setting. Meanwhile, Swift announced her 12th album, "The Life Of A Showgirl," on Kelce's podcast, New Heights, earlier this month. She told Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, that it was inspired by her Eras Tour.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning artist also spoke about her boyfriend's attempt to meet her two years ago, calling it a "wild, romantic gesture."

Jada Gyamfi reflects on three seasons with Iowa

Jada Gyamfi is returning for her senior season with Iowa. Gyamfi spent the last three years with the Hawkeyes, but did not see a lot of action on the court. During an interview shared by Iowa News, she reflected on her time with the Hawkeyes, describing the upcoming season as feeling like her last.

"Everything just feels like a last. I can wake up and I'm like, "Oh it's my last. You know, photo dry, break from practice." You know, my last kids camp that I worked. But it fills me with a lot of gratitude.

"Everything I go through, yeah my senior year, I'm looking back and like chill I would have never believed I would have done all this my freshman year. So it makes me very proud, it's crazy," Gyamfi said.

Gyamfi only scored 52 points over her last three years at Iowa. However, she has been credited for bringing positive energy to the team in the locker room. The Iowa native is also notable for her close friendship with former Hawkeye stars Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall.

