  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Jada Gyamfi has playful interaction with Caitlin Clark's boyfriend's sister after Iowa beats Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament

Jada Gyamfi has playful interaction with Caitlin Clark's boyfriend's sister after Iowa beats Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament

By Arnold
Modified Mar 06, 2025 13:01 GMT
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn
Jada Gyamfi has playful interaction with Caitlin Clark's boyfriend's sister after Iowa beats Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament - Source: Imagn

Iowa star Jada Gyamfi helped the No. 11-seeded Hawkeyes beat No. 14-seeded Wisconsin 81-54 in their first game of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. Even former Iowa star Caitlin Clark was in attendance for the matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to cheer for the team. Clark was pictured sitting beside her boyfriend's sister, Marit McCaffery.

Ad

Marit reposted the picture shared by the Big Ten on her Instagram story and wrote that they were trying to get Gyamfi to pose for the camera. In response, Gyamfi reposted Marit's IG story and added a girl-posing emoji followed by a peace sign.

Image via jadagyamfi Instagram
Image via jadagyamfi Instagram

Clark, who has been dating former Iowa men's basketball star Connor McCaffery since April 2023, has grown close to McCaffery's family over the past two years and often hangs out with Marit as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Clark played at Iowa from 2020 to 2024 and set multiple records along the way, including the most points scored by a college basketball player in the NCAA. She was the Big Ten Player of the Year in each of her past three seasons with the team.

Clark and Gyamfi played two seasons together with the Hawkeyes before the former was drafted by the Indiana Fever as the top pick last year.

Despite losing a player like Clark, Iowa has done well to reach the second round of the Big Ten Tournament this year. The Hawkeyes will now aim to win the conference tournament in Jan Jensen's first season as head coach.

Ad

Jada Gyamfi's Iowa will face Michigan State in next round of Big Ten Tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes star Jada Gyamfi - Source: Imagn
Iowa Hawkeyes star Jada Gyamfi - Source: Imagn

Jada Gyamfi's Iowa (21-9, 10-8) will face No. 6-seeded Michigan State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Gyamfi, who is in her junior year, is averaging 2.1 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game for the Hawkeyes. She recorded just one rebound in Iowa's win over Wisconsin and will want to contribute more heading into the deeper end of the postseason.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी