Jada Gymafi, Addie Deal, Kylie Feurbach and others react to Iowa teammate Callie Levin's wholesome photodump

Iowa freshman Callie Levin shared offseason photos on Instagram on Saturday, drawing supportive comments from teammates Jada Gyamfi, Addison Deal and Kylie Feuerbach.
Levin's post featured moments with boyfriend Joey Rhomberg, family gatherings and on-court workouts.
"Let me catch you up ❣️☺️#blessed," Levin captioned the post.
Levin's Iowa teammates and former Iowa stars hyped her in the comments section.
"Blessed w the best!!" Former Iowa guard Sydney Affolter wrote.
"Love you callie," Deal wrote.
"My girl," Gyamfi wrote.
"LOVEEEEE," former Iowa star Lucy Olsen wrote. "AW CALLIE."
Here are more comments from Levin's teammates and fans.
"Song choice>>>>>," senior guard Feuerbach wrote. "Yessss calllllll."
"This is adorable!" Freshman guard Teagan Mallegni wrote.
"Cabin🙌," a fan wrote.
"What a lit summer," another fan wrote.
Levin joined the Hawkeyes as the No. 2 recruit from Iowa.
Callie Levin reacts as new teammate undergoes intense workout
Iowa freshman Callie Levin joined her teammates to hype Georgia Tech transfer Chazadi Wright. The Hawkeyes posted an Instagram video of Wright undergoing an intense workout routine at the program's training room.
"Feelin' (W)right at home 😎," Iowa wrote last Thursday.
Levin shared her reaction in the comments section.
"Splash 💦," she wrote.
Wright signed a scholarship agreement with Iowa in April after her freshman season with Georgia Tech. The Georgia native played in all 33 games with 12 starts as a freshman, averaging 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds last season.
"We are thrilled with the addition of Chit Chat to our team,” Iowa coach Jan Jensen said in April. “She is a skilled and explosive guard that is relentless on both ends of the floor. She is a great fit in every way, and I can’t wait for our fans to watch her play."
Wright was a four-star recruit according to ESPN HoopGurlz.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here