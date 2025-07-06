Jada Gymafi, Addie Deal, Kylie Feurbach and others react to Iowa teammate Callie Levin's wholesome photodump

Iowa freshman Callie Levin shared offseason photos on Instagram on Saturday, drawing supportive comments from teammates Jada Gyamfi, Addison Deal and Kylie Feuerbach.

Levin's post featured moments with boyfriend Joey Rhomberg, family gatherings and on-court workouts.

"Let me catch you up ❣️☺️#blessed," Levin captioned the post.

Levin's Iowa teammates and former Iowa stars hyped her in the comments section.

"Blessed w the best!!" Former Iowa guard Sydney Affolter wrote.

"Love you callie," Deal wrote.

"My girl," Gyamfi wrote.

"LOVEEEEE," former Iowa star Lucy Olsen wrote. "AW CALLIE."

Iowa players show love to teammate Callie Levin on IG. Image via @callieelevin

Here are more comments from Levin's teammates and fans.

"Song choice>>>>>," senior guard Feuerbach wrote. "Yessss calllllll."

"This is adorable!" Freshman guard Teagan Mallegni wrote.

"Cabin🙌," a fan wrote.

"What a lit summer," another fan wrote.

Iowa players show love to teammate Callie Levin on IG. Image via @callieelevin

Levin joined the Hawkeyes as the No. 2 recruit from Iowa.

Callie Levin reacts as new teammate undergoes intense workout

Iowa freshman Callie Levin joined her teammates to hype Georgia Tech transfer Chazadi Wright. The Hawkeyes posted an Instagram video of Wright undergoing an intense workout routine at the program's training room.

"Feelin' (W)right at home 😎," Iowa wrote last Thursday.

Levin shared her reaction in the comments section.

"Splash 💦," she wrote.

Callie Levin hypes incoming Iowa teammate Chazadi Wright on IG. Image via @iowawbb

Wright signed a scholarship agreement with Iowa in April after her freshman season with Georgia Tech. The Georgia native played in all 33 games with 12 starts as a freshman, averaging 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds last season.

"We are thrilled with the addition of Chit Chat to our team,” Iowa coach Jan Jensen said in April. “She is a skilled and explosive guard that is relentless on both ends of the floor. She is a great fit in every way, and I can’t wait for our fans to watch her play."

Wright was a four-star recruit according to ESPN HoopGurlz.

