Jada Williams drops 1-word reaction to hype up Iowa State’s Audi Crooks after selection in 2025 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team

Audi Crooks is a dynamic and powerful center for the Iowa State Cyclones. She is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign where she averaged 23.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. It was a solid step forward after a good freshman year.

Crooks is now recognized as one of the best centers in women's college basketball. As a result, she was invited to the Team USA trials for the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup. On Thursday, it was announced that she had been selected for the roster. This was then posted by the Iowa State women's basketball Instagram account.

Not long after, Crooks' new teammate, Arizona transfer Jada Williams, reposted the post to her Instagram story. She included a one-word reaction to her new teammate being named to Team USA.

"Lfgggggg," Williams wrote.

Image via Jada Williams' Instagram story.

Jada Williams transferred to Iowa State from Arizona this offseason after a big sophomore year. Williams is entering her junior season and will be looking to continue her strong play from Arizona at Iowa State. This past season, she averaged 12.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.9 apg and 1.6 spg.

Audi Crooks joins a stream Team USA squad for the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup

Team USA will likely have one of the strongest rosters for the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup. Audi Crooks will be expected to play a big role at the center position but will not need to carry the offensive load like she does at Iowa State. Team USA is filled with excellent scorers who can put up massive performances at any time.

The full roster for Team USA is as follows:

Raegan Beers

Mikayla Blakes

Madison Booker

Audi Crooks

Joyce Edwards

Hannah Hidalgo

Flau'jae Johnson

Gianna Kneepkens

Olivia Miles

Kennedy Smith

Hannah Stuelke

Grace VanSlooten

Crooks will be making her competitive debut for USA Basketball in this tournament. The team will be led by Duke coach Kara Lawson. Additionally, Old Dominion University's DeLisha Milton-Jones and Oklahoma's Jennie Barancyzk will join the team as assistant coaches.

Team USA will have its first game of the tournament against Chile on June 28. They will then play Colombia on June 29, followed by Puerto Rico on June 30 and Mexico on July 2 to close out group play. There are high stakes for this tournament as the winner earns a berth in the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup. Team USA last won the AmeriCup in 2021.

