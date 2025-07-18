Iowa State Cyclones guard Jada Williams arrived in Indiana before the WNBA All-Star Weekend. The game is set to be tipped off on Sunday as Team Clark faces Team Collier.Williams shared a picture with USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins and Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker on her Instagram as the trio touched down in Indiana.&quot;&quot;Omggggg full circle moment,&quot; she captioned her Instagram story.Jada Williams shares 4-word reaction as Iowa State star arrives in Indiana for WNBA All-Star weekend (Image via Instagram @cbg.jada24)Before the WNBA All-Star Game, we will also see the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest, with five players ready to lock horns in both contests.New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud, Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler, defending champion Atlanta Dream's Alisha Gray and Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams will take part in the Skills Challenge.Caitlin Clark was selected as one of the competitors at the 3-Point Challenge; however, she will not participate in the event due to her groin injury.Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, Los Angeles Sparks' Kelsey Plum and Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron and Alisha Gray will compete in the contest. Gray, who won contest last season, will look to defend her title.Jada Williams will enter her junior year at Iowa State after spending two seasons at the Arizona Wildcats. The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 12.7 points on 37.1% shooting, including 29.2% from behind the arc. She also grabbed 3.5 rebounds, dished out 2.9 assists, stole the ball 1.6 times and recorded 0.1 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game in 30 games.Jada Williams shares a heartfelt post for her &quot;best friend's&quot; special dayJada Williams posted pictures on Instagram as she celebrated her dog Deuce's birthday on July 7.&quot;Happy birthday to my best friend, son, and golden child ❤️ Only God knew how much I needed him!!&quot; Williams captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;At a rough time in my life and career he never failed to put a smile on my face!! I know it sounds crazy because I never could have imagined a dog would have such an important impact on me, but he brought the old Jada back 🥹 The sweetest boy ever! I love you doo doo!! #Deuce&amp;Deuce5L.&quot;While Iowa State acquired Jada Williams, Lily Hansford and Kelsey Joens are set to leave the team.