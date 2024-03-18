Jake Diebler contract: Predicting new Ohio State HC's salary structure, career earnings and more

Sometimes, hiring from within is the best thing to do, and that is what the Ohio State Buckeyes decided as they inked interim coach Jake Diebler to a five-year contract to drop the interim title on Sunday. He has been with the program for the previous three seasons as an associate head coach and took over the team when Chris Holtmann was fired on Feb. 14.

The Buckeyes ended the season strong as Diebler went go 6-2 as the interim coach to give Ohio State (20-13) a spark.

Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork released a statement explaining why he promoted Diebler:

"Jake Diebler possesses all of the characteristics we were seeking as we conducted a very comprehensive and thorough search for a new head coach. Those include coaching ability, passion, energy, program knowledge, character, integrity and ties to Ohio.

"As an Ohio native, the son of a longtime Ohio high school coach and with deep connections to Ohio State, Jake knows what it takes to lead this program on a championship course."

Diebler has climbed the ranks for the Buckeyes as he spent three seasons as a video coordinator before leaving to join Vanderbilt as an assistant. He returned as an assistant coach for Ohio State before the 2019-2020 season and was promoted to associate head coach before the 2021-22 season.

"It's a blessing and a privilege to serve this program, and I'm excited for this opportunity," Diebler said in a statement. "I'd like to thank Ross Bjork and President (Ted) Carter for believing in me and the vision that I have moving forward. Ohio State basketball is special and means so much to me and my family.

"I look forward to serving the entire Ohio State basketball family as best as I possibly can."

How much has Jake Diebler made in his career?

While the information about how much Jake Diebler has made in his career has not been made public, he secured a salary bump ahead of the 2022 college basketball season from $340,000 to $500,000. It is estimated that he has made somewhere between $1-2 million throughout his college basketball experience.

In terms of his new five-year contract, the details surrounding the dollar figure have not been announced. To look at possible comparisons, Chris Holtmann had a $13 million buyout when fired by Ohio State, so expect Diebler's five-year deal to be in the vicinity.