"Jake Ferguson will regret this": Hoops fans react as Ex-Miami stars Cavinder twins show off their fashionable sides

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 01, 2025 16:59 GMT
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Former Miami Hurricanes basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder lit up TikTok on Friday with a new video, and fans had plenty to say.

The identical twins, who gained national attention during their college basketball careers and became major NIL influencers, were seen dancing in crop tops and denim jeans.

The video, captioned “pov your plus one is your twin sister,” was posted to show their close sisterly bond.
Fans flooded the comment section with praise and excitement, pointing out their transformation since stepping away from college hoops.

Several followers referenced the twins’ breast augmentation surgeries, complimenting their figure and style.

“Twins lookin good,” one fan wrote.
“Damn they look good!!!!” another added.
“And the twins have reached the ultimate 🔥 level,” someone commented.
Credit: TikTok/@cavindertwins
Credit: TikTok/@cavindertwins

One of the most striking comments, though, came from a user who referenced Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, Haley’s fiance.

“Jake Ferguson will regret this,” the fan wrote, suggesting that the NFL star may now have to compete with others for his soon-to-be wife.
“I was already seeing double, but DAMN! 🤣,” one fan pointed out their striking resemblance.
“The new twins be lookin good😍😍,” another fan wrote.
Credit: TikTok/@cavindertwins
Credit: TikTok/@cavindertwins

Since their time at Miami, both twins have leaned further into their media and fashion careers. While Hanna has kept things relatively private since her split with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck, Haley announced her engagement to Ferguson earlier in the year, and wedding plans are already taking shape.

Despite no longer playing competitively, the Cavinder twins remain active in sports and fitness, all while building their personal brand.

Their latest video is another reminder of how much their influence extends beyond college basketball, and fans are clearly here for it.

The Cavinder twins fulfils dream at favorite store

On Thursday, Haley and Hanna Cavinder posted a video on their joint-instagram account, where they showed off a display that had their faces at Dick’s store.

“From shopping at DICK’s as kids to now being in their stores, A DREAM,” they wrote in the inscribed caption.
It was a full circle moment for the famous twins, and in the caption of the post, they noted how social media changed their lives and how they could not have done this without their fans.

The twins were one of the biggest beneficiaries of NIL, as they built their brand on social media and were able to leverage it.

