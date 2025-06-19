Jan Jensen & Kim Mulkey's 5-star target draws spotlight with stellar performance during Adidas Eurocamp

Iowa coach Jan Jensen and LSU's Kim Mulkey have targeted landing five-star prospect Kate Harpring, the daughter of the 1998-99 NBA All-Rookie team member Matt Harpring.

The 5-foot-10 point guard has turned heads with her consistent performances on the court. Harpring led the Southeast All-Stars at the second session of the Adidas Girls 3SSB Regular Season Camp. Basketball page Ballislife Women's Basketball shared some of her highlights on Wednesday.

"There’s no reason Kate Harpring should be this good! She put up 24PTS, 7reb and 2 stl in Game 2 of Adidas Eurocamp! @kate_harpring26 @3ssbgcircuit," the post was captioned.

Harpring, who ranks second in the nation in her class, was also a part of the Adidas 3SSB Girls Spring Session 1 and 2, in Rock Hill, Sacramento and Bryan, Texas.

She averaged 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.4 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers. Her best game came in the 67-57 win against Meta Hoops on May 17, where she scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and stole the ball twice.

She will now enter her senior year at Marist High School. Last season, she led the War Eagles to a 29-3 record but was knocked out after a 54-43 loss against the eventual Georgia Girls state title champions, Creekside.

In the Georgia Section AAAA Region 5 Basketball League, the team finished first with a 16-0 record. In the semifinals of the Georgia 6A postseason tournament last year, Harpring showed her scoring prowess and scored 45 points. Marist coach Kimberly Hixon was impressed by her performance.

"We knew she had it in her. She's put us on her back before and she's done a really good job with it. We just didn't realize there was going to be a stage that big. To take over just shows you her maturity, obviously, athleticism, preparation," Hixon said.

Kate Harpring shared pictures from her visit to Jan Jensen's Iowa Hawkeyes

Apart from Jan Jenson's Iowa, Kate Harpring has received offers the Vanderbilt Commodores, UCLA Bruins, Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Atlanta, Georgia, native shared a carousel of images as she visited the Hawkeyes on Feb. 4, featuring pictures with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, Jan Jensen and her family.

Jan Jensen's side has been given a 24.6% probability of landing the guard, according to On3's recruitment prediction machine. Harpring still has another year to decide on her collegiate career.

