Jan Jensen makes her feelings known after Lucy Olsen's major accomplishment at Iowa

Iowa star Lucy Olsen led the No. 11-seeded Hawkeyes to a dominant 81-54 win over the No. 14-seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday night. Olsen tallied 19.0 points on 66.7% shooting from the floor and 75% shooting from beyond the arc, two rebounds and three assists in the dominant win.

Olsen also achieved a special milestone, registering point No. 2000 in her college basketball career carrying over from her stint as a Villanova Wildcats player before joining the Hawkeyes as Caitlin Clark's replacement last year. Olsen managed the milestone with a 3-pointer in the second quarter and also passed 500 points as an Iowa player.

After the win, Iowa coach Jan Jensen posted a congratulatory post on her Instagram stories aimed at Olsen's impressive achievement and captioned it:

"That's a lotta points. Congrats @lucy3olsen on an amazing accomplishment ... proud of ya! Let's keep it goin," Jan Jensen wrote.

Lucy Olsen celebrates career milestone

Lucy Olsen has had an impressive season for the Iowa Hawkeyes, who are undergoing a transition season after former coach Lisa Bluder retired and handed over to Jan Jensen last year.

On Tuesday, Olsen was named in the first-team All-Big Ten for her stellar form, like last season, when she was also a unanimous first-team All-Big East with the Villanova Wildcats before entering the transfer portal.

After surpassing 2000 career points, Olsen celebrated her accomplishment during her postgame news conference while crediting her teammates for the assists.

“It’s exciting,” Lucy Olsen said, “but I’m just happy to be playing basketball still, and I wouldn’t be doing it without great teammates. They gave me a lot of nice passes.

"I’m just lucky to be playing with them. I want to keep playing, and this team is so good and so special that I'm just trying to do whatever I can to let us keep playing some more basketball.”

With Lucy Olsen at the helm, the Hawkeyes have a 21-9 record, which is a far cry from their heyday of routinely winning Big Ten championships and reaching national championship games with the record-breaking Caitlin Clark steering the ship.

Olsen has averaged 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season and has established herself as a firm fan-favorite with Hawkeyes fans who have taken to the Clark replacement, regularly selling out the Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch her lead the team.

