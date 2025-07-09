Jason Richardson's son, Jaxon Richardson, snubs dad's alma mater Michigan State, names Michigan in top-10 destinations

Jaxon Richardson, son of the former Philadelphia 76ers player Jason Richardson, will enter his senior year at Columbus High School next season. The Class of 2026 recruit also shortlisted his college list down to 10.

Analyst Sam Kayser shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

"Richardson is one of the most improved players in the country throughout the last year. One of the best athletes in high school basketball. #10 in the ESPN100."

Richardson's list included the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, USC Trojans, Villanova Wildcats, Creighton Bluejays, Seton Hall Pirates, Louisville Cardinals, Ole Miss Rebels and Cincinnati Bearcats.

He ranks No. 18 nationally, seventh in the small forward position and third in Florida. Furthermore, he has taken many unofficial visits to Alabama, Michigan, USC and Louisville. He is set to take his first official visit to Alabama on Sep. 13.

The 6-foot-6 small forward joined the Explorers in his sophomore year and has won two state titles with the team. Last season, he averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in 32 games to lead the Explorers to a 30-3 record.

Furthermore, along with the Boozer twins, Jaxon Richardson helped the team win the Chipotle Nationals.

In a video posted by The Field of 68: After Dark, Jaxon Richardson opened up about receiving NBA-level guidance at home.

“It’s kind of like a cheat sheet, honestly,” Richardson said. “They kind of know what to do in the process because my dad’s already been there and my brother just made it there. So, they kind of tell me what to do and what not to do.” (Timestamp: 6:02 onwards)

He also talked about the business side of the game.

"They give me good information, just kind of how you have to approach the game,” Richardson said. “Like the business part of it, what you have to do, what time you have to be ready for certain things. It’s just kind of easier to go do these things because I already know what you need to do.” (Timestamp: 6:20 onwards)

Alabama leads the race to sign Jaxon Richardson

Having visited the program more than others, the Crimson Tide looks like they are the frontrunners to land Richardson. Furthermore, On3's recruitment prediciton machine has also given them a 61.3% chance of landing the small forward.

They are followed by USC with an 11.6% prediction, Louisville with a 9.9% chance and Michigan with an 8.3% probability.

Jaxon Richardson still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

