Jaylin Williams injury update: Latest on Auburn forward ahead of game vs. Georgia

Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams won't play on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Williams suffered an injury to his right knee in Auburn's 70-59 loss to Kentucky on February 17. He missed a dunk, and his right leg appeared to get stuck on the ground while the rest of his body turned.

The forward needed help to get to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. So, when could he return?

Jaylin Williams' injury update

Williams appears close to returning, as he will make the road trip to Georgia, but Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said that it's unlikely he will play.

"He'll travel with us to Georgia," Pearl said of Williams, via Montgomeryadvertiser. "... We thought it was an injury that didn't do any major damage, so the timeframe of when he would be back − there was a lot of things talking about 10 days to two weeks (and) so on and so forth. But I don't think there was anything concrete on that.

"He will travel to Georgia. At this point, I don't anticipate him playing. From that point, we'll kind of go from there. Saturday will be one week from his injury. The following Saturday will be two weeks from his injury."

It's good news, as the injury looked serious at the time, but it appears that Williams avoided any major injuries to his knee.

"He’s having a phenomenal senior season. It’s not like I’m giving the scouting report away, but when Jaylin Williams has played well, we’ve won," Pearl said.

"And he’s only really not played well in about four or five games. Those happening to be the games we lost. The math’s kind of scary. Give Jaylin Williams credit."

Williams is a senior and in his fifth season of college basketball. This season, the forward is averaging 13 PPG, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.