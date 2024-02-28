Jaylin Williams injury update: Latest on Auburn forward's availability for the Tennessee matchup

Jaylin Williams missed the Auburn Tigers' last game against Georgia due to a right knee injury he suffered against Kentucky on Feb. 17.

Williams has been a key player for the Tigers this season, but he was out of the lineup for Saturday's road matchup against Georgia.

Heading into Wednesday's showdown against Tennessee, what is Williams' status?

Jaylin Williams' injury update

Jaylin Williams will be a game-time decision for the No. 11 Auburn Tigers in their Wednesday's outing against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl spoke to the media on Tuesday and said Williams would travel with the team, but it is uncertain he will be in the lineup.

"Jaylin will travel," Pearl said, via MontgomeryAdvertiser. "While he was not available for Georgia, it's possible he could play tomorrow. We'll see how he does today. He moved around a lot yesterday, more than we thought he would. That may just be a game-time decision."

Williams injured his right knee in a 70- 59 loss against Kentucky and missed Saturday's 97-76 win over the Bulldogs. With Williams out of the lineup, Pearl opted to start Chad Baker-Mazara at small forward and Chaney Johnson at power forward, which would likely remain the case if Williams can't suit up on Wednesday.

Jaylin Williams is a senior and in his fifth season with the Tigers. He has played in 26 games for Auburn this season, averaging 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.2 minutes per game.

Who is favored to win between Auburn and Tennessee?

The Auburn Tigers are 21-6 and ranked 11th in the country. They go on the road to play the fourth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, who are also 21-6.

With the Volunteers at home, Tennessee is a 6.5-point favorite to defeat the Tigers, while the over/under for the game is set at 151.5 points.

The Volunteers are 13-1 at home this season and are 8-2 in their last 10 games, while Auburn is 6-4 in its previous 10.