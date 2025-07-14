Jazzy Davidson, Kate Harpring & others score double digits to propel USA's win vs Hungary at FIBA U19 World Cup

The USA defeated Hungary 79-49 to move to 2-0 in the group phase of the 2025 U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, with the likes of USC’s Jazzy Davidson and Kate Harpring starring in the victory.

Ad

Marist High School guard Harping led the team in points, scoring 15 and adding three rebounds. Grandview High School forward, Sienna Betts hit double-doubles with 13 points and 13 rebounds while adding five blocks.

Davidson and Jerzy Robinson both notched 12 points, while the former added five assists and two steals, while the latter also contributed nine rebounds and three assists. Saniyah Hall posted 10 points, seven rebounds, and two steals.

Ad

Trending

The team began their journey in the competition last Saturday, defeating Korea 134-53, with Betts and Hall scoring 20+ points, while Robinson contributed 15 points. That result saw the team break the scoring record in a single game at the women’s U19 World Cup, with the previous record being 129 points, set in 2005 against South Korea and matched in 2021 against Taiwan.

The team is a stacked one, with four college players, all incoming sophomores, and three players heading into their freshman year. The other five players are still in high school, split among the 2026 and 2028 classes.

Ad

They are led by Indiana University coach Teri Moren, University of South Florida coach Jose Fernandez, and Notre Dame’s Niele Ivey, a trio that led the U18 team to gold at the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup last summer.

The United States is the most dominant team at this level, having won nine of the last 10 U19 Women’s World Cups, including the last three.

Kate Harpring believes the team will only get better

Despite dominant wins in their opening two games, Harping believes there is still room to grow and become better as a team.

Ad

“We’re getting used to playing with each other,” Harpring said, speaking after the win over Hungary. “The chemistry is definitely growing, so I think as the games go on, we’ll get better.”

The USA will play again on Tuesday, July 15, against Israel at 8:30 a.m. ET, looking to keep their perfect record in the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here