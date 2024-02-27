Jeff Jones coaching history and record: Retiring Old Dominion HC's career explored

Old Dominion announced on Monday that head coach Jeff Jones will be retiring from coaching at the end of the season after more than a decade in charge. The school disclosed in January that he would be stepping away for the remainder of the season due to health concerns.

Jeff Jones' coaching career

Jeff Jones started his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater Virginia under Terry Holland in 1982 immediately after his playing career at the university. He subsequently became head coach in 1990, leading the program for eight seasons.

Jones led Virginia to six postseason appearances, including five NCAA tournaments and one NIT appearance. Additionally, he guided the team to a share of the ACC regular-season title in 1995 and achieved four seasons with 20 or more wins before resigning in 1998.

He became an assistant at Rhode Island in 1999 and left the Rams basketball program in 2000 to become the head coach of American. Jones spent 13 seasons with the Eagles, leading them to two NCAA Tournaments and four Patriots League regular-season titles.

Jones became the head coach of Old Dominion in 2013. He guided the Monarchs to the NCAA Tournament in 2019. During that season, Old Dominion achieved success by winning both the Conference USA regular season and the conference tournament championships.

In his over four-decade coaching career in college basketball, Jones was a head coach for 32 years. He ended his career in the landscape with a 560-418 record, making an appearance in the NCAA Tournament eight times.

Jeff Jones’ health issues

Jeff Jones is retiring from college basketball due to recurring health concerns, which he has been battling with over the years. The coach suffered a heart attack in December prior to Old Dominion's participation in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.

Subsequently, he announced in January that he would be taking a leave of absence for the remainder of the 2023-24 season to undergo treatment for prostate cancer. This marks Jones's third bout with prostate cancer, with initial diagnoses occurring in 2015 and then in 2018.