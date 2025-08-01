  • home icon
  • Jermel Thomas flexes his 'Magic' at the NYvsNY playoff game with Luka Doncic, Dylan Harper and more in attendance

Jermel Thomas flexes his 'Magic' at the NYvsNY playoff game with Luka Doncic, Dylan Harper and more in attendance

By Inioluwa
Published Aug 01, 2025 23:48 GMT
NBA star Luka Doncic and Jermel Thomas alongside Dylan Harper at the 2025 NBA draft. (Images via Instagram @lukadoncic and @magix_m31)
NBA star Luka Doncic and Jermel Thomas alongside Dylan Harper at the 2025 NBA draft. (Images via Instagram @lukadoncic and @magix_m31)

Four-star Class of 2026 prospect Jermel Thomas lit up the court during the NY vs. NY playoff game at Dyckman Park in New York. The 5-foot-11 point guard, better known by his nickname, Magic Mel, put on a show with five-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic and San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper in attendance.

Popular American rapper A Boogie and music artist Zeddy Will were courtside, soaking in the action.

On Friday, Slam HS shared a post spotlighting Jermel Thomas' standout performance at the event, featuring highlights of him slicing through defenders. The clip also captured a fun moment with NBA star Luka Doncic, who sank a free throw from his courtside seat before the game.

Jermel Thomas represented Team Dyckman in the playoffs and led them to a nail-biting 54-52 win over Lincoln. He carried the squad, dropping 25 points and dishing out seven assists. Thomas was also a major driving force behind the game-winning bucket in the final seconds. He earned the player of the game award for his performance.

With this victory, Team Dyckman has now qualified for the final four round of the NY vs. NY tournament. The next game takes place on August 9th in Central Park, New York.

Jermel Thomas is in his senior year of high school basketball at Our Savior Lutheran in New York.

Where will Jermel Thomas play college basketball?

With just one high school season remaining, Jermel Thomas is already setting his sights on college basketball. He revealed that three programs are currently leading the race for his commitment, including Providence, Seton Hall and Saint Louis. Thomas visited Providence in April 2025, and more visits could be on the horizon as he weighs his options.

Speaking about Providence, Thomas said the following:

"Corey Wright and Kim English love my game. I'll get to visit them again soon. [I like] everything. They showed me around, and I met the players. I thought the players weren't gonna talk to me because they're older, but they were really talking to me. I had fun with them. Kim English is very competitive."
About Saint Louis, Thomas said:

" They like how fast I play in transition, and they like my motor. I got a high motor, I'm very competitive."

He also spoke about Seton Hall.

"Shaheen Holloway (Seton Hall coach) is a New York guy. His energy is New York; it's always high. I don't really know a lot so far. I got to go visit there soon to really know about it."

Jermel Thomas is said to make his decision before September.

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
