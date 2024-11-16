Jerome Tang claims he “did not see anything” as Wildcats’ Coleman Hawkins and LSU’s Cam Carter involved in postgame scuffle

Kansas State suffered a 76-65 home defeat to the LSU Tigers on Nov. 14. Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang addressed an event that happened near the end of the game involving his player Coleman Hawkins and LSU's Cam Carter.

As LSU began to run down the clock with a lead that Kansas State was unable to overcome, Hawkins collided with Carter as he was called for the foul. When the game concluded, the LSU player confronted him, engaging in a postgame scuffle while coaches from both teams held them back.

Wildcats coach Jerome Tang reflected on the incident after the game, saying he was not entirely sure what occurred that allowed the events to happen the way they did.

“I didn’t see anything. We were not fouling. We was going to let them dribble the clock out, he was going to take a shot clock violation and so I don’t know what happened," Tang said.

The Wildcats' loss to LSU: Game summary

It was a disappointing loss for the Wildcats, falling to 2-1 on the season after wins against New Orleans and Cleveland State.

Kansas State had difficulty keeping Cam Carter in check, who finished with a game-high 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field. Three other LSU players scored in double-digits for the Tigers, as the team shot 50% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

The same couldn't be said for the Wildcats. Despite having David N'Guessan and Dug McDaniel combine for 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting overall, the team was unable to replicate that efficiency as they made just 38% of their total shots and 24% from downtown. Not only that, but they also lost the rebounding battle by a convincing margin of 41-22, another reason why they struggled to create more scoring opportunities when there was still a chance for them to make a rally before it was too late.

Jerome Tang and the Wildcats will have a few days to regroup, next hosting Mississippi Valley State at the Bramlage Coliseum on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

