JJ Redick astonished by JuJu Watkins after witnessing USC star's brilliance up close for the first time 

Lakers head coach JJ Redick couldn't stop praising JuJu Watkins after watching her stellar performance against the UCLA Bruins. Watkins recorded 30 points, five assists, three blocks and two steals to lead the No. 4 USC Trojans over No. 2 UCLA in an 80-67 win on Saturday. Following this win, the Trojans clinched the Big Ten regular-season title.

Redick was asked about his experience at the USC-UCLA game during Sunday's pregame presser of the Lakers-Clippers game.

Redick detailed his experience after witnessing his first game at Pauley Pavilion.

“It was awesome, it’s such a cool experience to go to a high-level basketball game and I had actually never been in Pauley Pavilion before and have wanted to go to a game all season," Redick said. "Just schedule hadn’t allowed it. You know we were at a hotel right near there for six weeks and drove by on a number of game days.”

Redick had some praise for Watkins.

“Just really impressed with both teams," Redick said. "JuJu Watkins is one of one. She’s incredible. First time seeing her play in person but obviously I’ve watched her before. She lived up to the hype.”

JuJu Watkins remains confident of winning a potential rematch against UCLA

JuJu Watkins has truly been the UCLA Bruins' worst enemy this season. She has given stellar performances in the only two losses that UCLA has picked up in the Big Ten. Watkins first recorded 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists to defeat the Bruins on Feb. 13.

She followed this up with her 30-point performance on Saturday to hand them their second loss of the season. UCLA and USC could meet again at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis next week.

Watkins and the Trojans remain confident. Looking forward to a potential rematch, she said:

“I'm confident. The work speaks for itself so as long as we continue to stick with the process we'll see success.”

Watkins is averaging 24.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of numbers Watkins will put up once the Big Ten tournament begins.

Kiki Iriafen has also managed to establish herself as a star alongside Watkins and will be one to look out for when the Big Ten tournament tips off next week.

