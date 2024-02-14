John Calipari contract buyout: How much Kentucky owes HC if he gets fired

While he is one of the most revered coaches in college basketball, John Calipari's seat could be growing hotter as the Kentucky Wildcats have lost four of their past six games. While Kentucky is 16-7 this season, they are just 6-4 in SEC play, ranking tied for fifth in the conference and struggling with the SEC's top teams.

The Wildcats have not ended the regular season atop the conference standings since 2019-20 and have not won the SEC Tournament since 2017-18. Their last appearance in the Final Four came back in 2014-15. Their last national title came in 2011-12, which was Calipari's third season leading the program.

If Kentucky continues to struggle, there could be pressure to make a coaching change. Take a look below at how much the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer would be owed in a buyout.

How much would the Kentucky Wildcats owe John Calipari in a buyout?

John Calipari signed his latest contract with the Kentucky Wildcats ahead of the 2019-20 season. The deal runs through the 2028-29 season and will see him earn $8.5 million in 2024-25 before his salary rises to $9 million per year over the final four years of the deal.

Per his contract, Kentucky would owe him 75% of the remaining amount of his contract if they decide to fire him without cause. Following this season, there will be $44.5 million remaining on his contract, which means that he would be owed $33.375 million if he is fired in the offseason.

If he is fired following the 2024-25 season, the Wildcats would owe Calipari $27 million, with the amount decreasing by $6.75 million following each of the remaining years on his deal. Although it is unlikely that he would willingly leave Kentucky for another job, if he does so, neither side would owe the other any money.

Finally, following the 2023-24 season, John Calipari will have the opportunity to opt out of his contract and accept a position as a special assistant to the athletic director. This route also remains unlikely, however, as he would earn $950,000 per year in the new role, according to his contract.

While the Wildcats could opt to look for a new head coach following the season, it remains unlikely. Furthermore, while they have slipped to 22nd in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, Kentucky still appears likely to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Their success, or lackthereof, in the tournament will likely be how their season is judged.